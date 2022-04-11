One confident South African gent took to social media to show off his eyebrow-raising culinary skills

He shared photos of his very awkwardly shaped and drastically burnt attempt at amagwinya, otherwise known as vetkoek

His Twitter friends had a field day with the post with their critiques and funny comments on the strange meal

There’s nothing like a hearty and warm meal to indulge in on a chilly day. One Mzansi man, however, had peeps stunned and confused at what he had whipped up in the kitchen.

Peeps couldn't believe their eyes after a man showed off a meal he'd prepared. Image: @mahlatseMla/Twitter

Online user @mahlatseMla took to Twitter to show off what appeared to be a very awkwardly shaped and drastically burnt attempt at amagwinya (vetkoek). He captioned the post:

“Perfect for today's weather.”

However, his online friends beg to differ. Many peeps took to the comments section to express their thoughts and disapproval at the strange meal. Many compared it to a foetus or a baby elephant.

@7leeSummer reacted:

“Foetus inspired.”

@RCM_Que commented:

“Open a restaurant in Sandton and sell this art for R990.92 per serving.”

@MalumeAza replied:

“People know how to make horror with food.”

@aey_dear said:

“No wonder why we mustn't eat next door. this what they'd fetus?”

@KakoozaSheila responded:

“I actually thought they’re frogs.”

@Selogadii shared:

“Kedi animal shapes tse feng mo magwinye'ng? Ke bona le elephant and its trunk.”

@Ma1000_mjovo asked:

“Are you auditioning for Tito Mboweni's school of excellence?”

