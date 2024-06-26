Cici showed off her dance moves in a viral TikTok video, and she received mixed reactions

The video of the talented singer did not impress a lot of people who called them weak, but fans noted her banging body

The star is currently beaming after the success of her song with former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Liema Pantsi

Cici is a woman of many talents, but dancing might not be one of them. The star recently showed off her killer dance moves in a trending TikTok video, but fans are not feeling it.

Cici's dance moves did not get the anticipated reaction from people. Image: @ciciworldwide

Source: Instagram

Cici fails to impress with her dancing

Twitter (formerly X) video blogger @MDNnewss posted the video of the talented Hamba Juba singer.

The singer is basking under the success of her song Impumelelo, featuring former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Liema Pantsi.

In the TikTok video, Cici was dancing to the Dlala Ka Yona, a popular Amapiano song by Hope Ramafalo and Hlogi Mash, featuring Siko Wa Mmino.

Watch the video below:

What Mzansi thinks of Cici's dance video

The cute dance clip did not get the reactions Cici might have anticipated. Many people were not impressed, and they called her dance moves weak.

A notable number of fans pointed out her banging body. Check out the mixed reactions below:

@bad_option88 said:

"Eish, it's giving Arthur Mafukate vibes. Ama 80's should retire now ay. At least she is beautiful."

@Sinelizwi_ lauded:

"Yeah, no Cici's body is it."

@Miz_Ruraltarain joked:

"I don't know, she needs Mofaya."

@__ThapeloM added:

"She got moves."

@Melusi_Mokone replied:

"I don’t have enough data what’s going on here?"

@uThembisa said:

"For me, the beauty is that she's on her two feet dancing after what that fool did to her. The sight of her wobbling around in crutches when she should've been onstage singing her beautiful songs used to break my heart. God is good."

Cici marks milestone as an independent artist

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African artist Cici announced that she's achieved a huge career milestone as an independent artist.

The singer reached over 40 million streams across all music platforms. Her supporters and other celebrities applauded and congratulated the star on her biggest achievement.

