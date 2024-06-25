Naledi Monamodi, MacG's partner, posted a TikTok video of her confidently talking about her body

The podcaster's wife bragged about her natural and also expressed pride of the fact that she was dressed

South African netizens labelled MacG a very lucky man with some mocking his fashion choices

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Naledi Monamodi posted a video of her showing off her stunning figure. The wife of outspoken podcaster Macgyver Mukwevho, popularly known as MacG, receied praises online.

MacG's wife Naledi Monamodi received praises online for her stunning body. Image: @macgunleashed, @nah_ledi

Source: Instagram

Naledi shows off her curves

MacG's wife and the mother of his child Naledi Monamodi, went viral on TikTok because of her video where she hyped her killer curves. The mother of one bragged about her being able to pull off a fully dressed look, saying her partner, MacG gets very proud of her.

Naledi wore a figure-hugging dress but it wasn't a special occasion, she was only running a few errands.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"You see when I am dressed like this, my man gets so happy. No crop top on sight, everything is covered, my bottom is secured. My man loves me the way I am and I know that wherever he is, he is very proud."

The video was shared by @MDNnewss.

Mzansi reacts to Naledi's video

Netizens labelled MacG a very lucky man for wifeing a woman like Naledi. But some trolls came for his fashion choices.

@SanPhu asked:

"Is she Ghost Lady?"

@BlxckSwiss_ asked:

"Is she happy with how Mac G is dressed in the US."

@afrofinest254 said:

"Bad the way he dresses like a child."

@Evidence_Shongw gushed:

"What a queen."

@PapaChesta_ joked:

"After dating whatever you’re dating, get yourself a Tswana girl."

@Magleesta argued:

"As long as shed happy too. My problem is when a man wants to date me then expects me to cover up for him to feel better about is. Weh!"

MacG and Somizi cause a stir with their picture in New Jersey

In a previous report from Briefly News, MacG and Somizi Mhlongo are living it up in New Jersey and recently got to hang out together

SomGAGA shared photos with Mac that raised many eyebrows about their relationship

Mzansi speculated that there might be more to Mac and Somizi's bond, saying something was off.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News