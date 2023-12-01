Musician and actress Cici announced that she achieved her huge career milestone as an independent artist

The Hamba Juba hitmaker shared that she has reached over 40 million streams across all music platforms

Her fand and the celebville applauded and congratulated the star on her biggest achievement

Cici confirms her exit from Ambitiouz Ent. Image: @ciciworldwide

Source: Instagram

Singer Cici has something to celebrate this December as she announced on social media about achieving her most significant milestone as an independent artist.

Cici reaches over 40 million streams

The Thula hitmaker has been doing well as an independent artist. Earlier this year the star took record label Ambitiouz Entertainment to court and now she went over to Instagram and shared that she has reached over 40 million streams across all music platforms.

Cici posted several pictures and wrote:

"For the first time as an independent Artist, almost over 50 million streams across all platforms. Ngyabonga umusa kaJehova. Thank you guys for the love and Support."

The former Kings of Joburg actress also confirmed on the post that she had left her former record label Ambitiouz Entertainment.

See the post below:

Celebville and fans salute Cici

Celebville and fans of the star saluted her and flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages:

mokoenalive praised:

"Ladysmith Stand Up!!! My dear sister you proud of yourself because we are!! Your resilience has continued to bear fruit. Keep going, and you’re doing amazing

kellykhumaloza mentioned:

"More is coming."

londie_london_official commented:

"You are doing amazing."

leratolicious1 complimented:

"You deserve all this & more! Congratulations, my darling."

youngagainaestheticsouthafrica praised:

"I am so incredibly proud, my Cici, my friend, my angel you are such an inspiration from the first time I met you. I always said what a humble, beautiful, talented soul you are. May the Lord bless you and your family, and may your talents climb limits you never thought existed we are cheering you on all the way."

puledi_man shared:

"Your pursuit for perfection daily has led you to catch Excellence. The cream always rises to the top! Eternally proud!"

