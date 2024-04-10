Former Big Brother Mzansi contestants Liyema and Cici previewed their upcoming collaboration Impumelelo

They gave a mini performance of the song in a cute video, and fans are amped up for the release

The aspiring singer was named the next big thing in Mzansi by DJ Tira, and Liema told Briefly News what her fans can expect from her

As DJ Tira said, Liyema ‘Liema’ Pantsi is the next best thing! The singer has a song set to be released in April, and she worked with the talented Cici.

Aspiring singer Liema has a new song with singer Cici called 'Impumelelo'.

Source: Instagram

Liema and Cici preview new song in new video

The lady with the looks and the soulful voice, Liema of Big Brother Mzansi fame, is gearing up to release her song Impumelelo with Cici.

In a recent video teaser, the duo offered fans a glimpse of the song, and boy, are those moving lyrics resonating deeply with the soul.

Cici joked that Liema added her favourite dance move, making their video super cute.

“Coming for everything” - says Liema

Afrotainment boss DJ Tira tipped his hat off to Liema. The rising star told Briefly News that fans can expect more from her because she is coming for everything that is meant for her.

Liema also mentioned her eagerness to work with him and many other local entertainers.

"I am very open to working with DJ Tira and other musicians in the industry. I believe in collaborations to harness the South African culture of music."

Liema spoke fondly of her fans and how they motivate her to work hard so she can make it.

"They should expect bragging rights every month lol, and New music. Because I am coming for everything that is mine."

Fans are amped up for the collaboration

Mzansi is ready to witness Liema’s star shine bright as she finds her feet in the music industry.

sashacraic:

"Ohhh thank you Cici for loving Liema for us."

thee_siba:

"CIEMA TO THE FREAKING WORLD."

buhlesamuels:

"Firreeeee ladies!"

sbahels:

"My ship CIEMA doing boos things."

simpliciti2023:

"Thank you Cici for everything you are doing for Liema."

