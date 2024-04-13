Liema Pantsi made an impact with her appearance on Big Brother Mzansi Season 4, and fans showed that they still support her after the show

The former Big Brother housemate was trending on Twitter after she made her way back to her hometown in the Eastern Cape

Many fans of Liema Pantsi caught up with their fave as she paraded through her Eastern Cape hometown

Liema Pantsi had netizens buzzing after heading back home to the Eastern Cape. The reality TV from King Williams Town made many of her people proud, and they showed up for her.

Liema Pantsi finally visited her grandmother's grave after 'Big Brother' and fans celebrated her Eastern Cape homecoming. Image: Instagram / @liyema_pantsi / X / @yolie6069

Source: UGC

Liema Pantsi's fans took to social media to rave about her and share videos of when they saw her. Many on X could not stop raving about Liema.

Liema Pantsi welcomed back to Eastern Cape

Fans made Liema trend on X. The reality TV star went home to King Wiliams Town and was met with a jovial celebration by locals. Watch a video shared by @DoIKnowYourFaDa which shows Liema at her grandma's tombstone, a touching moment since she passed away while Liema was on Big Brother.

Watch the video:

Fans delighted for Liema Pantsi

Online users had sweet messages for Liema that they shared on X. The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant received many well wishes from supporters. Watch the videos shared by fans below:

@su_gar2000 gushed:

"Liema PANTSI is Home. Thank you, Easterm Cape lilies for the warm welcoming ."

@Agco_gco added:

"All roads lead to King Williams Town clear the way Liema Pantsi is coming home. WELCOME HOME LIEMA PANTSI."

@yolie6069 was chuffed

"That girl from the EC arrived home and she got so much love everyone calling her name."

@DaniiUloko applauded:

"Liema looks so stunning. Liliza!"

Fans compliment Liema and Cici's on social media

Briefly News previously reported that the former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Liema Pantsi's dream of being in showbiz recently came true. She and media personality Cici wowed many netizens online.

Without a doubt, Liema Pantsi and Cici have been making headlines on social media after they previewed their single Impumelelo, which they dropped recently.

Since then, the stars have become the talk of the town. A photo shows many netizens wowed by their beauty and how they make a great team.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News