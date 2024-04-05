Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant, Liema is working on new music with Cici

The ladies posted videos from their lively studio session, and fans can't wait to hear what they've been cooking

Liema's supporters cheered her on, excited for what the future holds for their fave housemate

Liema Pantsi is working on some music with Afro-RnB star Cici, and fans can't wait to hear what they come up with. The former Big Brother Mzansi housemate's loyal supporters have been consistent with their love for her and vowed to stand by her in her new journey.

Liema and Cici announce new music

Coming from her exit from Big Brother Mzansi, Liyema "Liema" Pantsi is committed to making a mark in the music industry.

It has been revealed that the former housemate is working on some music and collaborated with singer-songwriter, Cici, to add more sparkle.

With a huge co-sign from DJ Tira, it's clear that Liema is ready to take over and has her fans, the Lillies, to back her up.

Taking to her Instagram story, Cici gave fans a peek into her studio session with Liema, even previewing their song to give supporters an idea of what to expect - and they already love it!

Twitter (X) user _lihlemsomii shared videos from the ladies' studio session:

Mzansi reacts to Cici and Liema's song

Netizens gave Liema and Cici's track the green light and can't wait to hear it in its entirety:

Mbasa_83 said:

"This is a banger! I've been listening to all the clips on the TL."

nzele_zizipho was excited:

"Lilies, you’re about to be fed good food. Buckle up!"

Lillie_Lisar wrote:

"When talent meets talent."

South African activist, Yaya Mavundla said:

"That’s what I’m talking about!"

MashileAyanda wrote:

"So happy for Liema. I want her to flourish in her music; girl is really talented."

TshidiPruddie was ecstatic:

"Can’t wait for this one. So happy for Liema."

