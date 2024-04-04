Kelly Khumalo left netizens extremely impressed with her recent live performance

The singer was captured singing her heart out at a show, and online users nearly forgot that she's also caught up in the Senzo Meyiwa case

Mzansi gave Kelly her flowers while others wondered whether she would ever go to jail for her alleged involvement in Senzo's murder

Kelly Khumalo received mixed reactions for her performance video. Images: kellykhumaloza

Kelly Khumalo snatched Mzansi's heart with her recent performance video. The Asine hitmaker shared a clip from one of her shows and left netizens impressed, though many still question her alleged involvement in Senzo Meyiwa's killing.

Kelly Khumalo stuns in performance video

Controversial singer, Kelly Khumalo, is back to being the topic of discussion, although this time, it's not over her involvement in her late boyfriend Senzo Meyiwa's murder.

The mother of three, though having been blackballed from shows, is still performing and sharing her voice, and recently posted a video from one of her shows.

Taking to her Instagram page, the singer is seen performing on stage while her song, Isivikelo, plays in the background:

Mzansi weighs in on Kelly Khumalo's performance

Netizens are thoroughly impressed with Kelly's performance and praised her undeniable talent:

sheilamanyorio said:

"Let's all agree Kelly Khumalo is talented."

thandoofficial praised Kelly:

"Her vocal highness."

tenhlanhla_khumalo wrote:

"I'm happy to see you back on stage."

kagiso_sedikwe blessed Kelly:

"You are loved dearly, and may God continue to protect and strengthen you, always."

Meanwhile, some netizens continued to question Kelly's involvement in the Senzo Meyiwa case:

LiiishleM_ said:

"She sings so well; the problem is that she won't tell the truth about that situation."

Dingswayo_N wrote:

"This lady won't be in court any time soon."

sabelostorm asked:

"Who's booking her?"

poha_chelsie_hembinda posted:

"Jail is waiting for you; your days are numbered."

