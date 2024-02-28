Kelly Khumalo shared some new photos with her alleged new man

The singer stunned in an all-red outfit, walking hand-in-hand with her rumoured fashion designer boyfriend

Fans gushed over the singer while others brought up her late baby daddy, Senzo Meyiwa

Kelly Khumalo left netizens' tongues wagging after sharing photos with her rumoured boyfriend. Images: kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo recently showed off some new pictures with her alleged boyfriend. The pair walked the streets holding hands while chuckling, but the comments were anything but funny as netizens questioned Kelly about Senzo Meyiwa.

Kelly Khumalo flaunts rumoured relationship

Despite the hate and allegations, Kelly Khumalo continues to bask in the joy of her ever-blooming career and...relationship?

The Asine singer shared several photos holding hands with a man rumoured to be her boyfriend, and the pair looked as whipped as can be.

Taking to her Instagram page, Kelly wore an all-red outfit designed by her alleged boo, Laurence Khothatso Tsotetsi, owner of KL Tsotetsi, who is behind some of Kelly's popular looks:

What you need to know about Kelly Khumalo's love life

Kelly Khumalo was in a relationship with Jub Jub and had a child with him before their romance ended in 2011

A couple of years later, the singer began dating and had her second child with Senzo Meyiwa

The late Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was killed on 26 October 2014, and his death was largely pinned on Kelly, who was present at the time

Kelly later dated a South African rapper who goes by Chad Da Don, although their romance fizzled out in 2019

In 2023, the singer soft-launched her new man in a video

Mzansi weighs in on Kelly Khumalo's photos

Netizens couldn't help but warn Kelly's alleged new man, hinting at Senzo Meyiwa's death, while others blatantly asked Kelly about the late goalie:

Teejay02c warned:

"Yho! Hiding yourself is not enough, bro, run away!"

Mfoka_Mlangeni asked:

"Who is this brave man?"

scazo asked Kelly:

"Who killed Senzo?"

siyabonga_the_fithustler asked:

"Where is Senzo Meyiwa?"

Meanwhile, some netizens complimented Kelly and her rumoured boo:

sane_gane said:

"I love seeing you so happy. I love you so much!"

mswends26 complimented Kelly:

"Red looks good on you, Queen."

prudencedlamini58 wrote:

"I love you, Kelly, and you look so stunning too."

