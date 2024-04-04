Sinaye Kotobe opened up about his experience being on Big Brother Mzansi

The former housemate unfortunately didn't make it to the end but said his future in entertainment is just starting

Fans showed love to Sinaye for carrying himself well throughout the competition and wished him well in his career

Former 'BB Mzansi' housemate, Sinaye Kotobe, got candid about being on the show. Images: SinayeBBM

Source: Twitter

Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant, Sinaye Kotobe, got candid about competing in the show and what he learned about himself. The former housemate also touched on his aspirations of breaking into the broadcasting space as a sports journalist.

Sinaye Kotobe opens up about BB Mzansi

The fourth season of Big Brother Mzansi recently came to an end after McJunior took home the R2 million prize money.

With over 20 contestants who vied for the grand prize, Sinaye Kotobe said he was in it for the opportunities that came with being a BB Mzansi contestant.

Moreover, Sinaye told TimesLIVE that he was looking to showcase his presenting skills with hopes of breaking into broadcasting.

"I wanted to go on the show because of the opportunities that come with it; I wanted to showcase my presentation skills because I want to get into sports broadcasting."

"I have no regrets. I did all that I could have done."

Mzansi shows love to Sinaye

Fans, or should we say "The Snipers", sang Sinaye's praises and showed him love after being on BB Mzansi:

Neo_Twala_ said:

"We love you, Sinaye! God has big plans for you outside of the house. Keep your head up and go conquer the world!"

Syzzzzz_122 showed love to Sinaye:

"Wishing you all the best, Sinaye; you're such a cool guy."

BbnEnjoying was proud:

"I’m proud of you, my boy, I always have, always will. I have no regrets about supporting you."

tamrhon posted:

"Words can't describe how much we love you, Sinaye. I'm so proud of you, and I wish you nothing but the best. It's up from here!"

