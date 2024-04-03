A Mzansi man posted a video on TikTok revealing what he doesn't have or experienced yet in his adult life

In the post, he shared that he hasn't been out of the country, nor does he have a house, car or kids

The man laughed at his lack of life experiences, sparking humour and sympathy online

A man opened up about what he hasn't experienced as a 30-year-old man. Image: @siya_socishe

Source: Instagram

A South African man opened up about how he has not been able to experience and accomplish specific goals and things in his life at the age of 30.

Man shares reality of life at 30

Responding to another video of a woman complaining about almost being 30 and not having much to show for it, @siyasocishe revealed that he did not have a child, a house, or a car and has never been out of the country.

"I have never been on vacation, and I'm 30. I've never been on a plane. I've never spent a night at a hotel... But it's okay, at least I'm happy," @siyasocishe shared as he laughed in disbelief until tears came out of his eyes.

Man's story gets Mzansi's attention

The video sparked humour and sympathy among TikTok viewers. While his honesty amused others, others felt sorry for him as they offered to buy him a plane ticket.

Woman over 30 opens up about not having any achievements

In another story, Briefly News reported that one South African woman candidly spoke about being over 30 and not having achieved much.

The pressure on young people to achieve certain milestones by 30, like home and car ownership, can be intense and come from different sources such as society, family, friends and social media.

Responding to a video of another woman who had expressed her disappointment at being almost 30 and not having much to show for it, Ntombifuthi Khoza said the woman was better because at least she was younger than 30.

