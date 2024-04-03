Big Brother Mzansi season four winner McJunior opened up about his journey on the reality TV show

The star shared that he still couldn't believe that he won the R2 million grand prize

McJunior also mentioned that he thought his fellow housemate Makhekhe would win

‘BB Mzansi’ winner McJunior opens up about his journey on the show. Image: Supplied

Big Brother Mzansi star McJunior broke the internet after he was announced as the winner of the reality TV show's season four, and recently, he spoke about his journey on the popular reality TV show.

McJunior can't believe he is a millionaire

Social media is buzzing as Big Brother Mzansi star McJunior won the competition, bagging himself a whooping R2 million, becoming the second male to win the grand prize after last season's winner, Mphowabadimo.

According to The South African, McJunior opened up about his journey on Big Brother Mzansi and spoke about how he still couldn't believe that he was R2 million richer and a millionaire.

McJunior said:

"Honestly, I must admit, I was among those who believed that Makhekhe had a strong chance of winning, given his formidable competitive spirit. His name kept resonating through the crowd, and even before Lawrence announced my name, I had already mentally prepared myself to potentially be the runner-up. But when he said my name, I cannot put in words how I felt."

The Big Brother Mzansi winner also shared that being part of the reality TV show was a crazy experience for him, that things are different the moment you enter the house, and that this was something one would never understand from outside the show.

The 25-year-old star said he plans to use the money for a business he's already implementing but doesn't want to divulge any of them now.

Khosi Twala discloses money spent on her by fans

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Khosi Twala, the titan that won Big Brother's heart in April, didn't just receive the $100K (R1.8M) cash prize but also won the hearts of her legion of fans who got under the Khosi Reigns banner didn't.

Khosi revealed that although she hasn't counted the money, the estimation of her momentary spoils is R500K.

