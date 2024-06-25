Young Stunna has shared a snippet of his verse on an upcoming Amapiano song called Bangibize

Social media users were divided about this, with some saying they were pretty impressed by Stunna's pen game

However, there is a notable number of people who think he is very predictable and that he is not creative

Amapiano rising star Young Stunna is on a roll. But, by the look of things, his supporters are getting tired of his lack of versatility.

Young Stunna shares a snippet of his new verse

Young Stunna is featured in an upcoming Amapiano song, Bangibize. The young star came with his usual punchy lyrics and his unique delivery.

The snippet of the song was shared by the Twitter (X) blog page @MusaKhawula with the caption: "Young Stunna previews his verse on 'Bangibize'."

What Mzansi has to say about Young Stunna's verse

Not everybody was quite impressed by the verse. Some people expressed eagerness for Stunna to drop the song, while others judged his lack of versatility, making it seem like he lacked creativity.

@ChrisEcxel102 said:

"Something we've heard before, he is so predictable. We need something new."

@Mbalie707 lauded:

"Stunning Young Stunna."

@Thabo012matonzi exclaimed:

"For the fact that he featured lehleza is going to be more fire!"

@elvis_bandz argued:

"Mxm if things will continue this way we will really get tired, each artist is not being creative they stay in their style and don’t try to change shxt."

@KganyaShop94321 said:

"The boy."

@ViruzzM said:

“Ang’thukuthelanga injabulo ingango Leehle” Izinja madoda (The boys)."

@Tumi_Mogola gushed:

"He's very talented this one. I am definitely a fan."

@RealHlengiWay criticised:

"He puts a lot of Zulu words together to sound profound."

Young Stunna and mother share moment on stage

In a previous report from Briefly News, Young Stunna shared a heartfelt moment on stage with his mother at a recent event.

The Amapiano singer said it was Godly to see his mom cry tears of joy while he performed. Mzansi was very emotional after seeing Stunna's photo with his mother and showed love to the singer.

