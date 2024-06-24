Amapiano DJ and producer Tyler ICU recently announced that he will be dropping the Mnike remix soon

This came after the Barbadian singer Rihanna endorsed the song for the second time

Tyler ICU posted another clip of Rihanna stating that Mnike was her fave song, and he captioned it by saying he will be dropping the remix soon

Tyler ICU is set to drop the 'Mnike' remix soon. Image: @tylericu

Amapiano DJ and producer Tyler ICU's work never goes unnoticed. Barbadian singer Rihanna endorsed the star's music, and he recently shared that he will be dropping something for his fans soon.

Tyler ICU announces that he will be dropping a Mnike remix soon

Amapiano star Tyler ICU has again made headlines regarding his hit song Mnike.

The Manzi Nte hitmaker recently announced on his Instagram page that he would drop the remix of his most loved song, Mnike. This came after the star's song was again endorsed by the Needed Me hitmaker, Rihanna.

Tyler posted a recent clip of Rihanna mentioning that Mnike was her favourite song and that she has had it on repeat countless times. He captioned the video:

"We love you @badgalriri Remix dropping soon."

Speaking to Briefly News, Tyler ICU explained why he decided to make the remix of Mnike.

He said:

"The mnike remix it’s to tap into the international cause. As much as people love our songs, they don’t understand the lyrics So, this remix incorporates both the English n the African markets. If she was keen without a doubt I would definitely be recording her myself."

Watch the video below:

Netizens respond to Tyler ICU's announcement

Many fans and followers respond to the music producer's announcement under his post. See some of the comments below:

fridaysfinestlife said:

"You know you've won in life when Rihanna is one of your biggest fans. Danko Tyler!"

huzeynagirl wrote:

"MNIKE is still the number one song."

kamanekamas praised:

"No man. No way. I’m proud of you."

jasoncrazy_j commented:

"Danko Tyler you be putting us in ICU."

shade.mulaudzi__ mentioned:

"We can't wait."

luyandaluwie.nene responded:

"The music really speaks for itself."

theenvy_sa replied:

"I'm speaking for everyone when I say we don't need the remix!"

Violinist adds his flavour to Mnike, stuns TikTok users

Briefly News previously reported that a violinist added his own twist to the hit song Mnike, which stunned many TikTok users.

Many netizens, on his TikTok handle, @demaviolinist, said it is of excellent quality; even Bridgerton could use it as their soundtrack in the comment section.

