Cyan Boujee posted a video of her Buck It challenge on TikTok. The influencer had to do a dance routine to a remix of Beyoncé's Sweet, Honey Buckiin' on Cowboy Carter.

Cyan Boujee twerks in TikTok video for the Buck It challenge and peeps shared their honest thought on her moves. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee attracted lots of attention with her TikTok dance challenge. People shared their thoughts on Cyan Boujee's moves.

Cyan Boujee does Buck It challenge

Cyan Boujee was the latest influencer to try the Buck It challenge. In the video, Cyan put her own spin on the routine that has gone viral. Watch the video:

SA rates Cyan Boujee's Buck It challenge

Cyan Boujee's comments were flooded with people who did not hold back as they reviewed her dance challenge. Peeps were most critical of how Cyan danced at the beginning of the video.

Nene commented:

"Bathong Cyan we trusted you so much. Actually thought you would do better than cindy mara u did better than me."

MaZuma wrote:

"I was laughing at the frog jumps thinking she’s just joking around."

fendii said:

"Wassup with our favourites disappointing us first its was Cindy now it's Cyan.

yourboyswiss added:

"After waiting for so long you give us this, take us serious sesi Cyan."

nompumelelobokamo exclaimed:

"Right! iBBL mayiphume!"

Mandy joked:

"The pressure increase or decrease?"

2ntando added:

"Hi, ungaphinde (don't do it again.)"

kimlucia5 admitted:

"I don’t understand what she and Cindy did wrong enlighten me."

Nkosazana Daughter's twerking video sparks debate

Briefly News previously reported that whenever a female artist shows off some skin on the internet, netizens will find something negative to say. Such was the case for Amapiano's singing sensation Nkosazana Daughter, who faced criticism for twerking online.

Keneilwe singer Nkosazana Daughter posted a viral video where she is twerking and doing other sultry dance moves.

The video was posted by @MDNnewss, and the comments section was divided.

