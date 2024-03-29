Beyoncé Knowles-Carter dropped her eagerly awaited album Act ii: Cowboy Carter on Friday, 29 March

Her fans, known as the collective BeyHive, have given rave reviews of the Country album

A lot of the fans called the 27-track album a masterpiece as she not only paid homage to Country music but also fused rap and raunchy lyrics

New music Fridays! Pop icon Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has finally dropped her album Act ii: Cowboy Carter.

Beyoncé's ‘Act II: Cowboy Carter’ has received rave reviews from the BeyHive. Image: @beyonce

Source: Instagram

Beyoncé drops 8th studio album

The countdown has finally ended. Music legend Beyoncé Knowles-Carter released her eagerly awaited album Act ii: Cowboy Carter on Friday, 29 March.

The country album features music heavyweights such as Dolly Parton, who gave her own interlude to Jolene, Post Malone, who is featured in Levii's Jeans, and Miley Cyrus, who sang a duet with Beyonce on II Most Wanted.

Her fans called the 27-track album a musical masterpiece as she not only explored Country music but also fused rap and raunchy lyrics to urban upbeat tunes.

A 27-track masterpiece

The BeyHive stayed up all night to be the first to listen to the album and have given rave reviews.

@dbrent_:

"Do yall hear these stacked vocals on Alligator tears??! Yall favorite artist not doing this!"

@FvshionsWarrior:

"Live listening session adjourned. The verdict is in. It’s a hit. 10/10."

@carolinerenard_:

"Paul McCartney wrote Blackbird about a Black woman during the civil rights movement, so for Beyoncé to put the Black country girls on this specific song. I’m going to be so normal about my favourite song."

The story behind Cowboy Carter

10 days before the album debuted, Beyoncé Knowles posted a lengthy post where she explained that the country-inspired album was born from an unwelcoming experience.

Many people pieced everything together and assumed that Beyoncé was referencing her 2016 performance at the Country Music Awards (CMAs.)

Beyoncé performed Daddy Lessons with a band named The Chicks. Outrage ensued, and people threatened to boycott the ceremony. This resulted in her performance being removed.

