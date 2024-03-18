A video featuring Beyoncé Knowles and Michael Jackson performing I Wanna Be Where You Are at the same age, years apart is trending

Twitter users expressed astonishment at the coincidence and praised the raw talent and influence of both legendary artists

Fans also revealed that Beyoncé acknowledged Michael Jackson's impact on her career, highlighting his role in shaping her as an artist

An old clip showing two of the greatest artists of all time, Beyoncé Knowles and the late Michael Jackson performing the same song at the same age has gone viral on social media.

A throwback clip of Beyoncé and Michael Jackson singing the same song as kids is trending. Image: Kurt Krieger/Corbis and GARCIA/Gamma-Rapho

Source: Getty Images

Michael Jackson and Beyoncé perform same song in throwback clip

A video making the rounds on social media has shocked many music lovers. The now-viral clip shows two legendary stars Beyoncé Knowles and Michael Jackson singing the hit song I Wanna Be Where You Are at the same age, years apart.

The clip posted by an X user with the handle @historyinmemes shows the Single Ladies hitmaker singing the song in April 1993 alongside Kelly Rowland and two other girls. The video also shows Michael performing the song. The caption read:

"Beyoncé and Michael Jackson singing "I wanna be where you are" around the same age."

Fans react to Beyoncé and Michael Jackson's video

Social media users could not believe the coincidence of the video. Many spoke about how the two nailed the performances.

@VisionaryVoid said:

"Pop stars in their youth with cloudy dreams and raw talents."

@JayJay__92 wrote:

"It must have been written in the stars that both legends would do same thing at same age, all being a part of their journey."

@shivaye01 noted:

"People privileged to be alive during Michael Jackson’s era are so lucky, I’m envious of them."

@Upliftingvision wrote:

"Michael changed my life forever and Michael Jackson helped me to become the artist that I am today." - Beyoncé"

Beyoncé’s alleged SA tour dates spark a buzz online

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that there was a flyer making the rounds on social media claiming that Beyoncé will be coming to Johannesburg for a show.

South Africa has had its fair share of international stars in recent years, from Boyz II Men, Westlife, Maroon 5 and Joe Thomas, who is also scheduled to come back in April. Social media users could not believe their eyes when a poster claiming that Beyoncé was coming to SA circulated on social media.

Source: Briefly News