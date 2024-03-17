A TikTok video shows a doctor hard at work and using the power of music, specifically a Beyoncé song

The video of the medical professional going the extra mile for a patient touched many people on the internet

Online users could not stop raving about the medical doctor who did the most for their patient

A TikTok video shows a doctor who wanted to help her patient emotionally. In a clip, she resorted to a Beyoncé hit song.

A TikTok shows a doctor singing Beyoncé's 'Halo' for a patient ahead of surgery, and many were touched. Image: The Good Brigade / Suriyapong Thongsawang

The video of the doctor received thousands of likes. Many netizens commented on the video in awe of the doctor.

Doctor performs Halo for patient

In a TikTok video by @beyhive07, a doctor sang Halo by Beyoncé while caring for a person before surgery. In the video, she tenderly attended to the patient and made her feel better.

Watch the touching video below:

Online users touched by doctor's Beyoncé cover

Many people applauded the doctor for doing the most. Some viewers had jokes about the vocal performance she put on.

Rumai wrote:

"Her voice is amazing, but she would have me thinking I’m about to die."

Liza Frost agreed:

"Beautiful voice - but would scare me, feel like I was dying."

ℎ́ gushed:

"Beyoncé saves life, here’s the proof."

Nicolette joked:

"When you see the bill for the procedure done. $1000 for entertainment."

Nay-Nay added:

"That doctor must leave the theatre and get into Theatre immediately!"

Laura was moved:

"Ok, but why am I in tears? The care, compassion, love, and humanity. It’s beautiful."

Jessica Stewart was touched:

"Crying at how wonderful humanity is. She is an angel."

