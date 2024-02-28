A man trying to earn money became a viral TikTok sensation after being spotted while performing an AKA song

Many people were delighted to see the man who put on an epic performance in a Johannesburg street

The video of the young performer made waves on social media, and some people speculated about the musician's identity

A young man went viral on TikTok after doing an AKA song. In a video, he was beaming while giving a vocal performance.

A TikTok video shows a University of Joburg student who saw a man singing AKA's hit song. Image: @mrdripalonemrdripalone

Source: TikTok

The video of the man received thousands of likes. Many people were touched after seeing how the man was trying to earn a living.

Men filmed while singing AKA banger

A man was basking, trying to earn money through his talent. In the video by @mrdripalonemrdripalone, he held a guitar and sang AKA's All Eyez on Me with a stunning voice.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the video below:

SA touched by a street perform

Many people thought the man was trying to make an honest living. Netizens admired the guy for his perseverance

Read the comments below:

sambanelly25 declared:

"AKA would be so happy at this."

Dee remarked:

"I remember him from Idols."

teddymtshepana noted:

"Mfundo Paragraphs he has unreleased songs with Kabza no phori."

musa said:

"Imagine when he sang its a robbery then he takes your phone."

Ammy_thee, last born, gushed:

"Saw him today, he songs perfectly fine, wanted to do the same buh scared, you did an amazing job my bro."

TINDOW-RSA commented;

"I took a video of him singing for us in the taxiin East Gate taxi rank....tried posting like 5 times but it wont get viral like this one."

daddysonly.girl gushed:

"He sang for me."

added:

"Why he kinda...Big beautiful smile!."

mokoena_ wished him well:

"This how AKA start his music career performing at UJ."

Man singing at traffic lights in Joburg goes viral

Briefly News previously reported that one guy is taking his music career into his own hands. The guy took to the streets to support his talent and used a hit song by UB40.

People flooded the comments for the young singer. People had nothing but raving reviews of his singing video.

A video by @pmcafrica on Twitter shows a guy taking to Johannesburg streets to spread his singing ability. The man took on UB40's Kingston Town and delivered an amazing show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News