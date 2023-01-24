A South African man blew people away with his rendition of UB40's three-decade-old Kingston Town

The gent decided to use a public road to show off his talent by singing a reggae classic to demonstrate his vocals

Many people found his determination inspiring and left comments praising his bravery for taking the risk

One guy is taking his music career into his own hands. The guy took to the streets to support his talent and used a hit song by UB40.

One guy sang his heart out on a Johannesburg public road as traffic passed by. Image:@pmcafrica/Getty Images/Merten Snijders

People flooded the comments for the young singer. People had nothing but raving reviews of his singing video.

Man's performance of decade-old song goes viral

A video by @pmcafrica on Twitter shows a guy taking to Johannesburg streets to spread his singing ability. The man took on UB40's Kingston Town and delivered an amazing show.

According to Secodnhand Songs the song was released and popularised by the world-famous group, UB40, in 1989 after the original in 1970 by Lord Creator. Watch the video of the South African man's rendition below:

South Africans compliment young singer

Online users were completely in awe of his brave stunt to perform publically. Some who are aspiring musicians also commented that they want to try busking.

@Waltersonboy commented:

"Gosh, guy is singing my old school favourites."

@JoshuaMusapelo commented:

"Talented."

@QueWealth commented:

"Love to see such performances on NYC subways, they always make my day. This guy should be in a place where he can get a crowd. I always see full $ buckets out here, those guys make a good living."

@KSilomo commented:

"I'm considering doing this as well sometime in the future with my sax. Just for money to increase my petty-cash flow."

@_senz_y commented:

"Heard he was on Rivonia road."

@sharconiaS1 commented:

"He deserves a breakthrough."

