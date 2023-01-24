AKA's fans are waiting anxiously for their fav to drop his highly anticipated album, Mass Country

The award-winning star who had taken a break from making music to travel with his bae Nadia Nakai recently announced that he was back in the studio

The post had Mzansi music lovers jumping with joy as they couldn't wait for more music from their fav

It's back to work for South African rapper AKA who was recently in the US with his girlfriend Nadia Nakai.

AKA recently that he is currently working on more hits. Image: @akaworldwide and Getty Images.

The star revealed that he is back and is already working on releasing more music.

AKA reveals that he is back at work

The Fela In Versace hitmaker, AKA, came back from his overseas vacation and fired up for more music. The rapper is currently working on his upcoming album, Mass Country.

Taking to his Twitter page, Mega shared pictures taken while he was working in the studio cooking some bangers. He wrote:

"BACK INSIDE BOYZ … final stretch."

The rapper recently had the country singing along to his hit song, Prada featuring Khuli Chana.

Fans react to AKA's post

Social media went up in flames following Bhova's post. Many people said they couldn't wait for their fav to release the highly anticipated album.

@SiphoDl82294610 said:

"What are you cooking there, guys it's something hot n nice or dope Doc."

@TeeTouchza commented:

"I hope this album doesn't have weak verses like the ones you have been dropping lately."

@Jabulee4 added:

"@akaworldwide Prada is not it, was saved by Khuli’s verse and the beat is nice. I expect nothing but the best from you, please push AKA, I want to see you winning big."

