Many people have complained about some of the things that the Podcast and Chill hosts have said on the show

While the show has helped many Mzansi celebrities to share their stories, it has also offended others

Msaki, who was a guest on the show recently, voiced out her concerns about the podcast's presenters after they asked her to play smash or pass

The number one podcast in South Africa, Podcast and Chill, got under scrutiny again after a Twitter user, @Muffkenny_, shared a short clip from the show.

In the clip that @Muffkenny_ posted on Twitter, Msaki urged Sol and MacG to stop with their silly games, referring to the "smash or pass" game. she added:

"We take you with your good and your bad. Because we're whole experiences. I can't reduce you to your blind spot, I can't reduce you where you made mistakes, you know what I mean. I mean you all are f*cked up."

Msaki gives Podcast and Chill some flowers

Msaki highlighted that Podcast and Chill is an important platform for public figures as it allows them to share their stories.

"If there's a place where I come and say 'eish I am hurt that this happened' or saying the reason why I write songs is this. You are providing a space that is doing the opposite of what technology is doing to us."

Agreeing with what Msaki said about the show, one Twitter user, @Siyaborn13271607, said:

"Powerful and very true analysis...you are doing a great job @MacGUnleashed your team, bro"

Msaki announces departure from SA music industry in a heartbreaking post, Mzansi sad: "I'm torn"

In a similar story, Briefly news reported that Msaki opened up about her decision to leave the music industry.

Msaki announced on Twitter that she would be leaving the music industry to focus on her mental health. Even though the singer did not share the full details, she shared that she went through some stuff in the industry that pushed her to her decision.

She late went to Mac G's Podcast and Chill where she opened up about her music journey and also touched on her decision to leave the industry for some time.

