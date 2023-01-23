DJ Zinhle's hard work and determination continues to prove that she is the number one best female DJ in Africa, as DjaneTop named her

She recently had a sold-out show in Dubai, performing alongside other popular artists like Toqsic, Maro, and Jade With The Hat just to name a few

The award-winning DJ and businesswoman has since taken to her social media to express her gratitude following her successful show

DJ Zinhle celebrates her sold-out show in Dubai. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle is flying Mzansi's flag high. She left many people impressed after she tweeted that she had a sold-out show in Dubai.

The DJ performed live at The Breakfast Club. Taking to Instagram the club wrote:

"Ecstatic to have one of the best DJs at Breakfast Club alongside Benny Billionaire. Come enjoy the drinks, the view, and the company for a memorable Sunday!"

Mzansi congratulates DJ Zinhle for a Dubai sold-out show

After the music star tweeted about her successful show, fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, and here are a few reactions. @MVP_VPM commented:

"Congratulations mam what a way to start the year"

@Jeremi991999303 said:

"Shiya indoda eDubai"

@Nolunolz wrote:

"My number 1 female DJ e Africa. work bbe."

@Sajhiekhanye:

"And this won’t trend congrats, Zee"

