Kevin Hart has taken to his timeline to announce that his first show on 17 February 2023 has been sold out even though a ticket costs up to R17 820

The US comedian shared that he has added a second show by popular demand and will now also perform on 18 February at SunBet Arena in Pretoria

Mzansi comedy fans shared mixed reactions to the Me Time star's announcement with many saying they cant afford the expensive tickets

Kevin Hart has a huge and loyal following in South Africa. The US comedian's show on 17 February, 2023 has been sold out. The superstar has added a second show by popular demand.

Kevin Hart has announced that his R17k per ticket show has been sold out. Image: @kevinhart4real

Source: Instagram

The excited actor took to his timeline to make the announcement amid complains about the price of his tickets. The most expensive ticket costs R17 820 while the cheapest costs R680. That one is reserved for wheelchair-bound people.

Taking to Twitter on 3 December, the Me Time star wrote that the second show will take place at the same venue on 18 February.

"The first show is sold out!!! A 2nd show has been added. Get your tix before they are gone. Let’s Goooooo!"

Comedy lovers react to Kevin Hart's announcement

Mzansi stand-up comedy fans took to Kevin Hart's comment section and shared mixed reactions to his post.

@PrinceMalose said:

"Sold out! Who bought them?"

@Keonaah wrote:

"It's giving Mr Bones. People will clown on twitter but step out in real life. Also twitter is not that big in SA so the real buyers who can afford the tickets are not here they're out there. If you've watched comedy specials in SA before then know whites/Indians gonna fill up."

@Mapupuluza1 commented:

"Your Tix are expensive brother."

@iviwe38 said:

"South Africans have money to support acts from other countries, but not South African acts."

@BonoloAnne wrote:

"Imagine spending R16k on buying a ticket for an international act, mara we refuse to spend R500 for VIP section when it's a local act."

@leratokgo added:

"I can't wait to see you back in our country Mpho."

