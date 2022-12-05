A bunch of construction workers had a blast at their year-end party, and Mzansi adored the festive vibes it brought

December is the time of year for many to kick back and relax, with folks in the comment section talking about the month

Peeps across the country shared their happy thoughts about the clip, with many pointing out how cool their boss was

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Some happy construction workers couldn't contain their joy at their year-end function and showed off their groovy moves to each other while Mandoza played in the background.

South Africans were happy to see a bunch of hardworking men enjoy themselves. Images: awie00/ TikTok, Tim Robberts/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

awie00 shared the clip on his TikTok account, which showed a bunch of men gathering under a tree to dance in front of one another. In another video, awie00 can actually be seen dancing with the construction workers and even moving in rhythm with them.

The festive season

December is a special month for loads of South Africans. It's the time of the year when people can take off their suits and ties and head to the local club to party it up. It's also a time when many people return home to see their families and loved ones.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi loved how happy everyone was in the clip. See the comments below:

user2197668373354 said:

"Construction workers can give u a good time. They can also look through your soul when driving behind a bakkie full of them "

jjverwey mentioned:

"Tru South Africa, no racism love for all."

user28715294903898 commented:

" We see braai music and drink But they must get pay in time."

Thomas -art-hub shared:

"Boss of the year is yours... Please show others bosses this video "

user6383415109855 posted:

"Salute what you did to make them feel happy than ever."

Milly said:

"Decemba! our national anthem "

Nicholas mentioned:

"There ain't no year-end function without Mandoza "

user8142916102583 commented:

"Nice try, but still you have to pay them a bonus for cous ke December boss."

Video shows woman trying to go party for Dezemba but toddler won't let her go, Mzansi shares hilarious advice

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that December is officially here! The festive season is upon us, and Mzansi peeps are ready to be out and about in search of a great time.

A video of one momma trying to leave the house and her little daughter behind had netizens laughing out loud.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News