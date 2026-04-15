Come Duze singer Naledi Aphiwe impressed South Africans this week when she criticised Lamiez Holworthy's lookalike on social media

Aphiwe also advised the Metro FM personality to be herself and tagged the DJ's fan on her Instagram account

South Africans commented on Aphiwe's comments on Tuesday, 14 April 2026

Naledi Aphiwe slams Lamiez Holworthy's lookalike. Images: NalediAphiwe

Source: Instagram

Award-winning musician Naledi Aphiwe slammed Lamiez Holworthy's lookalike on social media on Tuesday, 14 April 2026.

This comes after Holworthy clapped back after the woman dragged South Africans for saying she looks like the Metro FM DJ.

Aphiwe previously trended on social media after walking off the stage during her performance in Zimbabwe.

The 19-year-old singer told Holworthy's lookalike that she should stop trying to copy everything the Metro FM DJ was doing.

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"No one is bullying you; you're the one bullying her. Lento oyenzayo is so annoying. Grow into your own person," said Aphiwe.

She also tagged the DJ's lookalike on social media and said she should stop copying everything from people to fit in.

"You don't need to move like her, talk like her, or live like her to be noticed. There's only one you, and that's your power," said the 19-year-old performer.

Social media user @MdingiAthi shared Aphiwe's comments about Lamiez's lookalike on her X account on Tuesday, 14 April 2026.

"No, but Sisi really hates herself shame because what do you mean she’s made being Lamiez her whole personality, but now has the nerve to say she’s being bullied?" she captioned the post.

South Africans comment on Aphiwe's reaction

@KodwaRSA responded:

"Being told by a teenager that uyasangana (you are crazy) should be her wake-up call."

@karaboYakoena commented:

"Wait, is Lamiez feeling attacked or negatively impacted by this impersonation? She might be a core superfan, and these are one of the results of being famous. She can invite her in and talk her out of this."

@MdingiAthi replied:

"This woman swears at people who tell her she looks like Lamiez, and apparently she once went to a gig at a school pretending to be Lamiez, and she entertains people who meet her in person thinking that she is Lamiez, so there’s no “superfan” who would do that."

@Thabi_kaNkosi reacted:

"No, she needs to be evaluated ASAP."

@Prudence_bonga said:

"She’s sick this one."

@teeBhelekazi wrote:

"Do you think it's normal? To copy everything a person does can't wait for her wedding."

@its_khumo responded:

"Nah, she is actually genuinely insane bathong what the hell is this."

Lamiez Holworthy's lookalike gets dragged by singer Naledi Aphiwe. Images: LamiezHolworthy

Source: Instagram

Singer Naledi Aphiwe reflects on her performance in Zimbabwe

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Metro FM award-winner Naledi Aphiwe discussed her show in Zimbabwe, which took place on Saturday, 4 April 2026.

Aphiwe caused a buzz online on Sunday, 5 April 2026, when a video of her leaving the stage was shared on X.

The singer explained on social media why she left the stage during her performance in Harare.

Source: Briefly News