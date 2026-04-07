Metro FM-award-winner Naledi Aphiwe recently discussed her show in Zimbabwe, which took place over the weekend

Aphiwe caused a buzz online on Sunday, 5 April 2026, when a video of her leaving the stage was shared on X

The singer explained on social media why she left the stage during her performance in Harare

Naledi Aphiwe discusses her performance in Zimbabwe. Images: NalediAphiwe

Source: Instagram

Talented South African musician Naledi Aphiwe has opened up about her performance in Zimbabwe on Saturday, 4 April 2026.

Aphiwe worried her fans and trended on social media on Sunday, 5 April 2026, when she ran off the stage during her show in Zimbabwe.

The young singer previously made headlines when she received backlash from her fans in Zimbabwe because of her comments.

Social media user @six_papi shared a clip of Aphiwe's performance on her X account on Sunday, 5 April 2026, in Zimbabwe.

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"Crazy how Naledi Aphiwe rushed off stage to the toilet at the Ama2K festival last night," she captioned the video.

The singer revealed in an interview with Drum Magazine on Tuesday, 7 April 2026, that she wasn't sure what to expect from her fans in Zimbabwe after apologising on social media.

"My biggest fear was being booed on stage and having people throw things at me on stage. I wasn't sure if my Zim fans had forgiven me, even after the apology," says the 19-year-old singer.

The award-winning musician adds that the love she received over the weekend from her Zimbabwe fans was unbelievable.

The South African artist says she's grateful for every person who came and showed her love during her performance at the Ama2k Festival in Harare on Saturday, 4 April 2026.

South Africans comment on Aphiwe's video on stage

@kumhungaKunepwa commented:

"There are two things you can't avoid in life -death and toilet."

@Setlha7 responded:

"She didn't feel that she was pressured before climbing the stage. Now we know it was not her singing."

@Aunty83225B commented:

"I am the first person in my bloodline to see a performer running to the toilet."

@Siboguzzman said:

"That sprint had more energy than the whole performance."

@thabanisandile3 reacted:

"She needs good management; she always pulls up these stunts. Last time it was fans throwing stuff at her, today she is running to the toilet."

@Ambani32230163 replied:

"She was having diarrhea."

@ZethuMbona32100 wrote:

"She said she saw a bleeding man, then she became scared and ran away. We all have different phobias. But it was unprofessional to run like that, though. So they are not singing live; they are just playing a song."

@love_live_move said:

"People with blue ticks always comment on dung. It’s no longer clear if they act stupid for engagement or if they are just stupid. Either way, it’s embarrassing."

SA musician Naledi Aphiwe opens up about her past performance in Harare, Zimbabwe. Images: NalediAphiwe

Source: Instagram

Naledi Aphiwe addresses past insult after being threatened ahead of Zimbabwe gig

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African musician Naledi Aphiwe responded after social media users dug up a previous comment she made to a Zimbabwean fan, which some interpreted as disrespectful.

This was after some online users warned that she could be pelted with empty cans and bottles if she performed in Zimbabwe.

Some social media users praised her for breaking her silence, while others labelled her a hypocrite.

Source: Briefly News