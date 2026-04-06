Former Kaya FM radio personality Sol Phenduka criticised Mama Joy for asking the Sports, Arts & Culture to sponsor her trip to the Fifa World Cup

Phenduka slammed Mama Joy and dragged her husband on social media after she clashed with Gayton McKenzie on X

Fans of the South African superfan defended her on social media, while Phenduka called her entitled

Sol Phenduka comments on Mama Joy on the missing the Soccer World Cup. Images: SolPhenduka

Source: Instagram

Podcaster and media personality Sol Phenduka slammed popular South African superfan Mama Joy on social media after she complained about not attending the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Mama Joy previously trended on social media when she was honoured by the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations clash with Morocco.

The media personality dragged the soccer fan on his X account on Monday, 6 April 2026.

"Ey kulukhuni ukuba yindoda, now her husband is getting dragged for something he has nothing to do with. Everybody is asking, 'Why is your husband not taking you there?' Kodwa ma Oldady, this entitlement is so bad. Attending the World Cup is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, a luxury. Mama, you've attended 4 of them, including the Rugby and the Women's World Cup. Let's not count the Olympics and everything else. You've had a great run—a Joy ride, mama," said Phenduka.

The podcaster also slammed a social media user who revealed that Mama Joy's absence from the Soccer World Cup is bad news for South Africa.

@Social media user @MickyJnr shared on his X account: "Sad news for South Africans. Number one fan Mama Joy has revealed she won't be at the World Cup due to a lack of support from the Sports Ministry."

Phenduka responded on his X account: "Where is the sad news?"

South Africans comment on Phenduka's post

@ErasmusChaba said:

"Sol, the husband was dragged by her, saying the minister doesn't love her. I mean, if going to the World Cup means love, then the husband should provide. Unless she's trying to take the entire country, the husband can't afford to take her to the World Cup."

@peace_xesi wrote:

"She must retire from being a super fan."

@DDT_PM responded:

"This one is mad. She can still support SA from her own yard, just like the rest of us."

@sowazis reacted:

"I guess kulukhuni to be married, period...When your husband is involved in something, the wife gets dragged, and when your wife is involved in something, the husband also gets dragged."

@BizGuru4 commented:

"This woman is part of the people who qualify to be called - persons who have taken our kindness way too far, and now she is standing there with our country's name, crying like a spoiled brat kid crying for candy! Time for others to experience the feeling, Oulady - take a break from being the only fan!"

Sol Phenduka slams Mama Joy for expecting sponsorship for the Soccer World Cup. Images: JoyChauke

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka shares his thoughts on Nathi Mthethwa’s sudden death: “I don’t buy the suicide claims”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African podcaster Sol Phenduka shared his thoughts on Nathi Mthethwa's death.

The star shared on his social media page that he doesn't believe that the former Minister killed himself.

Mthethwa was found dead outside the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Paris with no signs of struggle, alcohol or traces of medication or illegal drugs.

Source: Briefly News