South Africans were surprised when another Kelvin Momo event was called off on Sunday, 5 April 2026, due to the bad weather

The music producer's management released a statement to apologise to his fans over the weekend

Social media users shared that the DJ was probably relieved not to perform, while his fans defended him because he showed up

Kelvin Momo's Durban gets canned because of the heavy rain. Images: KelvinMomo

Source: Instagram

South African music producer Kelvin Momo made headlines on Sunday, 5 April 2026, when his Durban gig got cancelled due to heavy rainfall.

This comes after the DJ got dragged by radio personality Sizwa Dhlomo for missing another event over the weekend.

The popular musician released a statement to apologise to his fans after his Durban show was shut down due to the weather.

Social media user TheAudioLab shared a video on its X account of the DJ's show being ruined by the rain on Sunday, 5 April 2026.

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The musician, who showed up for the show, reportedly never got a chance to play his set due to the bad weather.

SA comments on the video

@SagewaseSouthAh said:

"Even the weather doesn’t want this boy to perform Mketheni kimimi ngizominika I-Sage (impepho)."

@mz_keamo commented:

"I guess if he can’t play at an event, then it extends to all other locations as well."

@xthewholetime1 reacted:

"I know my goat was probably happy, so he can go home and play his PS5."

@Snt_Papillon replied:

"Aphi Amanga ami, Kelvin has the codes; he gets paid for a name on poster."

@Asa_khe said:

"He was probably on some, 'Yeah, this is what I want'."

@TshxpoFS reacted:

"These are the tears of all those promoters he has given false hope to."

Social media user @DJMosh shared a video on his X account at the Kelvin Momo event on Sunday, 5 April 2026.

@Lord_Stirus wrote:

"Karma raining down... The rain didn't miss his concert like someone else's."

@Tertainmen71306 responded:

"He probably made the rain, so he won't perform. We don't trust Kelvin Momo anymore."

@tshepo_m03 reacted:

"I’m sure he’s happy that he didn’t have to perform; he probably played FIFA or COD after that."

@sswrldddd said:

"Payback for not pitching at other events."

@Lesley314389623 replied:

"Yep, Sizwe called it. Promoters don’t play like that. Look at their gods!"

DJMosh also shared a statement on his X account from Momo's management apologising for the cancellation of the Durban event due to the rain.

The statement read: "Due to severe weather conditions, including strong winds, a decision was made to immediately suspend and close the event in the interest of public safety."

@smithOXY responded:

"Karma might have come early for him, or he called the storm so he could not play on his own show."

@mncedisi4814 wrote:

"The management failed the guy. It is the rainy season, and obviously, Durban will be the worst. They should have made it indoors or waited for the winter season."

@tshegofatsomoo said:

"Just when he actually wants to perform."

DJ Kelvin Momo's Durban show was shut down due to the heavy rain. Images: KelvinMomo

Source: Instagram

Kelvin Momo apologises for missing Mamalisa Event in Polokwane due to fuel shortages

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Kelvin Momo failed to perform at the Pretty Girls Love Mamalisa event in Polokwane.

The award-winning producer released a statement explaining why he missed the event over the weekend.

Many users questioned the explanation, with some poking holes in the story and others mocking the recurring pattern.

Source: Briefly News