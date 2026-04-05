Talented musician Naledi Aphiwe puzzled her fans over the weekend when she left the stage while she was singing

The multi-award-winning artist explained on Sunday, 5 April 2026, why she ran off the stage

South Africans on social media commented on the video, which was shared on X

Naledi Aphiwe runs off the stage during her performance and puzzles her fans. Images: NalediAphiwe

Source: Instagram

Metro FM-award-winning musician Naledi Aphiwe had social media buzzing over the weekend when she was seen running of the stage in the middle of her performance in Zimbabwe.

Aphiwe previously trended on social media when she addressed the criticism she received ahead of her Zimbabwe show.

Social media user @pmcafrica shared a clip of Naledi running off the stage on his X account on Sunday, 5 April 2026.

"Whatever she ate before the show. She had to run off the stage to the toilet," he said.

The musician shared on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, 5 April 2026, that she's scared of blood.

"I saw someone bleeding. I'm scared of blood. Yesterday, I didn't even think twice. I ran nje, ngeke," she wrote.

A social media user @LaMshengu6 shared a screenshot of Naledi's explanation on her X account on Sunday, 5 April 2026.

Aphiwe said, "I saw the guy who was bleeding from his head. I'm scared of blood."

SA is puzzled by the artist's clip

@Sandile_Moloi92 said:

"When nature calls, you have to respond."

@NgwatoK1960 replied:

"Yoh, this is a very uncomfortable and awkward moment."

@MothabeneS wrote:

"She was just being dramatic; nothing was happening."

@_DJMosh responded:

"This girl is going through a lot, man."

@KaroroMitchelle asked:

"The billion-dollar question is, 'Did she manage to get the toilet in time?'"

@Eliza_Sibeko commented:

"The number 2 that has lexutive in it is no one's friend. We all run when it comes."

@SebutiMatsome replied:

"The best thing for her when she performs is to install a catheter so she can just let it all out."

@babavavot said:

"After all that drama with that show, she went ahead and did that."

@Ladybee0000 wrote:

"People need to normalise fasting and attending big events on empty stomachs and empty bowels."

@tuxx44 responded:

"Probably that's the fastest she has ever run in her life."

@ThabiJoy4 reacted:

"The best thing will be mini fast prior performances."

@bongyluaziey said:

I" think she was on her period."

@XhosaKSZ wrote:

"The real question is, did she make it to the toilet?"

@kim_Rogue_Un said on her X account:

"O Naledi nokuphapha. She saw blood 100km away and ran like she was being chased by a small dog."

Naledi Aphiwe explains why she ran off the stage. Images: @LaMshengu6 and NalediAphiwe

Source: Instagram

Naledi Aphiwe shares acceptance letter from REGENT Business School, Mzansi congratulates the star

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African singer Naledi Aphiwe shared her acceptance letter from REGENT Business School.

Naledi Aphiwe will be studying towards a Bachelor of Business Administration as she embarks on a new journey.

Social media users congratulated the star on her acceptance, as well as a few local celebrities.

Source: Briefly News