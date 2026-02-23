Naledi Aphiwe was threatened by some Zimbabweans ahead of her scheduled performance in Harare at the Ama2k Fest on 4 April 2026

On Sunday, 22 February 2026, a social media user resurfaced a past comment by Naledi that was interpreted by some as insulting toward Zimbabweans

Some Zimbabweans defended Naledi, arguing her previous response was not an insult, while others warned her about how she might be received at the show

Zimbabweans resurfaced Naledi Aphiwe's old post amid her Harare show. Image: naledi_aphiwe

Source: Instagram

Zimbabweans have warned South African singer Naledi Aphiwe ahead of her scheduled performance in the country.

On Sunday, 22 February 2026, X (Twitter) user @DillenMasawi shared a poster advertising the first edition of the Ama2k Fest in Harare, Zimbabwe. According to the poster, the Ama2k Fest will be headlined by Nigerian musician Ruger, South African musicians Naledi Aphiwe and Scotts Maphuma. Several Zimbabwean musicians are booked as supporting acts.

In the caption, @DillenMasawi took a swipe at Naledi Aphiwe, claiming that she has one song to her name. The netizen also resurfaced Naledi’s response to a Zimbabwean, which the user claimed was an insult. The caption read:

“Besides having one known song, Naledi Uyo didn’t she insult Zimbabwe last year? Haa ndezvema 2K sure (It is an Ama2k Festival for real)😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

See the post below:

Zimbabweans warn Naledi Aphiwe ahead of Harare show

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. Some defended Naledi Aphiwe, saying that her response to a Zimbabwean fan was not an insult. Others warned her ahead of her show in Zimbabwe. Several netizens were more concerned about the inclusion of non-musicians on the lineup.

Here are some of the comments:

@UncleBojanhates asked:

“Yahya arikutsvagei hake apa honestly? (What is Yahya doing on that lineup, honestly?) Make it make sense.”

@esco_mf said:

“Kuudza vanhu kuti endai munomdimirira kuZimbabwe kutuka here? (Telling people to go and wait for her in Zimbabwe is an insult?)”

@walexer remarked:

“The promoter is disrespecting people.”

@elihledawu suggested:

“They should have gotten Zee Nxumalo instead.”

@Mpiloyakho predicted:

“Achatemwa nezvigubhu (She will have cans and bottles thrown at her while she performs on stage)😂😂”

@CephasChitauro said:

“She must suffer.”

Peeps defended Naledi Aphiwe ahead of her Zimbabwe show. Image: naledi_aphiwe

Source: Instagram

Naledi Aphiwe pens heartwarming message to herself on Valentine’s Day

In other news, Naledi Aphiwe had a different Valentine's Day on Saturday, 14 February 2026.

The 19-year-old musician decided to post some stunning pictures of herself, holding a beautiful bouquet of roses in her hand as she celebrated the day of love; however, in her post, she mentioned that this moment was dedicated to herself and how she has learned to love herself rather than expecting to be loved by another person.

Part of her post read:

"On this day of love, I’m reminded that love isn’t just something you receive, it’s something you become. I’ve learned to love myself in ways I once begged others to. I’ve learned to protect my heart, honour my softness, and still stand strong in my power."

Naledi Aphiwe allegedly shades ex Mawelele’s new girlfriend

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Naledi Aphiwe allegedly threw major shade at her ex-boyfriend, Mawelele, and his new girlfriend.

In a viral screenshot, Aphiwe apparently referred to the girl as a popular clothing brand, and this sent social media peeps into a frenzy. The two singers' apparent "break-up" dominated headlines in 2025, with Mawelele releasing a 4-track EP to speak about it.

Source: Briefly News