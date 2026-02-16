Naledi Aphiwe Allegedly Shades Ex Mawelele’s New Girlfriend, SA Amused: “She’s Ungovernable”
- Naledi Aphiwe has allegedly thrown major shade at her ex-boyfriend, Mawelele, and his new girlfriend
- In a viral screenshot, Aphiwe apparently referred to the girl as SHEIN, and this sent social media peeps into a frenzy
- The two singers' apparent "break-up" dominated headlines in 2025, with Mawelele releasing a 4-track EP to speak about it
Award-winning musician Naledi Aphiwe has allegedly responded to her ex-boyfriend Mawelele's new romance.
In a shady post, a screenshot shows Naledi apparently reacting online with a low-key, distasteful post, referring to the woman as SHEIN.
What Naledi said about Mawelele's new romance
On Valentine's Day, Mawelele spent his time with a gorgeous new hun, who took him out for some authentic Asian cuisine. They enjoyed signature dishes, including sushi, and danced to some music.
However, Mawelele's last post has people assuming that she was part of a music video shoot. He promoted his first single for 2026, Forever, a love song.
"“Forever”, my first single for 2026, Is dropping 20 February, this coming Friday," he announced.
A screenshot of Naledi Aphiwe apparently reacting to the news was shared by @martha on X, and it left many people scratching their heads.
When he and Naledi broke up, he announced his EP, where he said he would answer some burning questions. On the cover, singer Mawelele seemingly penned a letter dedicated to Naledi Aphiwe.
Speaking about his 4-track EP, he wrote: "To all the people who believe in me, to my fans, to my family, to my friends, who want to hear my side of the story and see my perspective… I’m dropping an EP titled “ANSWERS” on the 4th of June," he shared.
"I hope you are doing well. It’s clear our paths have diverged, and we’ve both found new directions. Still, there are moments when a memory surfaces, and l’m reminded of the beauty in what we shared."
Below are some of the hilarius reactions, and those that are reprimanding her:
Naledi Aphiwe pens heartwarming message to herself on Valentine's Day: "I’ve learned to love myself"
Maijaylisa said:
"I love you so much mawelele and I will never forget Naledi."
Zamantungwa stated:
"People don’t get tired of mentioning Naledi yoh kunini. Guys Naledi has her own new BF."
Phieokuhle shared:
"Please fix things with Naledi, bruh! Ayikho le uyenzayo manje! You and Naledi are a great combo."
@Kmono said:
"She loves him too, they both are trying to show they are in love with other people it is lovely to watch."
@sthedoingtingss stated:
"She's unhinged shem, she's quite funny though, I like that about her, that humour is needed."
@EMKEM_Mike stated:
"But this is actually disrespectful from Naledi, just that 2 minutes of fame makes her act like this."
Naledi Aphiwe trolls Zimbabwean fan
In a previous report from Briefly News, Naledi Aphiwe savagely responded to a Zimbabwean fan who asked her to visit the country and perform.
The Metro FM award-winning singer jokingly told Zimbabweans to go back home and wait for her there.
