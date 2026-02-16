Former Big Brother Mzansi star and content creator, Ashley Ogle, showed off the gifts fans sent to her newborn baby boy

These include a Mercedes-Benz toy car and baby essentials from diapers to baby formula, and a huge cheque

While the details of her baby daddy remain unclear, fans were amazed when Ashley finally shared her baby news on Instagram

Popular social media content creator Ashley Ogle has shared photos of the gifts her fans gave to her newborn. The former Big Brother Mzansi fan-favourite announced on Valentine's Day that she has given birth to a baby named Kenzo-Lu.

Ashley penned a sweet love letter to her baby boy, announcing his arrival to her fanbase, Ash-Angels.

"Happy Valentine's to my forever valentine. It’s just been you and me against the world, playing hide and seek. We’re hiding, and everyone seeks. Looks like they found us and now we’re “IT”. Let’s go seeking, shall we? The world is a beautiful place, the people are amazing, the earth is green, the animals are beautiful, and God is irreplaceable. I love you forever, Kenzo-Lu," she stated.

Shortly after the news, fans gathered their coins to gift Ashley's adorable baby Kenzo R50K, and boy, did they spoil him.

What fans bought baby Kenzo

Taking to Instagram, Life After BBMzansi shared multiple photos of Ashley surrounded by her baby's gifts. From diapers to playmats to clothes, and even a Mercedes-Benz car. Fans even gathered R30,000 cash to give to Ashley and her cute boy.

"Aw, Baby Kenzo is blessed. The aunties have come together and showered him with gifts! Soo soo beautiful. Once again, congratulations, Ashley Ogle."

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

non_tobeko123 said:

"I'd also be mad. Ashley won with her fanbase, no way."

bellajay9668 shared:

"Ashley is loved and I love it for her."

nannahauwa replied:

"In all of this..Cuz is now an uncle."

paula_sweetskal reacted:

"You can’t argue she is blessed, and so is Baby K."

tshoolux stated:

"We will go to war for Ashley and Baby K! Their journey was a painful one, but God will always cover his children ."

thatgirl_luu said:

"Awwww…baby Kenzo, your Aunties love you. Oh, Ashes and Ash Angels, you’re the best. This is the best fanbase ever."

Sophy95 gushed:

"Haybo guys, when did you announce that we should organise this? Such a beautiful day. Ashley is beyond blessed."

sophy9604 said:

"Ashley is so blessed. Best fanbase everrr. I love you mama. The baby is fo ash fanbase, we will spoil you and him."

