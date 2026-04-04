Viewers of eTV's long-running soapie Scandal! responded to musician-turned-actress Rouge The Rapper's debut as Darlene this week

Rouge surprised her fans this week when she confirmed her role on social media on April Fool's Day

Fans of the TV show took to social media to comment on her character's storyline and acting skills

'Scandal!' viewers respond to Rouge The Rapper's debut as Darlene. Image: etvScandal

Source: Twitter

Scandal! viewers commented on Rouge The Rapper's debut and latest role as Sanka's sister, Darlene, on the eTV soapie on Friday, 3 April 2026.

The rapper and actress recently trended on social media when she opened up about joining the cancelled TV show this week.

The eTV soapie shared a clip of the musician's debut on its X account on Friday, 3 April 2026. Viewers of the popular TV show commented on the singer's debut on its Facebook account this week.

Scandal! fans respond to the musician's debut

Princess Hlengie Ncube said:

"Yes, Mdala was too relaxed; now we want serious drama from him."

Louraine Modise reacted:

"I saw it by the quality time of Mdala and Tlhogi, gore (that) it's about to go off the rails."

Mushekwa Tino Tawanda wrote:

"Let's see if she can match Mdala, as he will get help from Taps and Mthunzi. I want to enjoy this match."

Thandiwe Likhao replied:

"Mdala doesn't have an idea of what's coming."

Alicia Kanomna Kwaza responded:

"If she doesn't go home, she might leave in a body bag."

Dikeledi Mathekga said:

"Please, guys, tell her who Mdala is before she puts herself in danger. I feel sorry for her."

Phangisile Tenele Dlamini commented:

"'We investigated the case thoroughly, and unfortunately, we hit a dead end.' I hate that statement, especially when it comes from the police."

Melanin Pearl reacted:

"Oh Rouge, I see you, mama."

Music criticism commented:

"It's not clocking to him that she's standing on business."

Boitumelo Boity wrote:

"Mthunzi has been asking a lot of favors from Mdala lately, just wondering if Mdala won't ask him to return them now that he's about to go to war with this woman."

Mathapelo Ncenyane reacted:

"Yes, she is not here to play but to join his brother in the ancestral world."

Sylvia Takondwa Matola said:

"Mdala was too relaxed."

Tshego Molotsi responded:

"Mdala will make sure that she follows her brother, Sanka."

Cess Mier said:

"I've always wanted Mdala to be arrested for killing Sanka. I hope he really gets arrested this time."

Kedibone Pretty K Sekwena replied:

"I think she's going to kill Mdala this one."

'Scandal!' fans comment on Rouge The Rapper's debut as Sanka's sister. Images: RougeTheRapper

Source: Instagram

South Africans shook as eTV cancels Scandal! after 20 years

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that ETV surprised soapie fans on Friday, 26 September 2025, when it canned Scandal! after 20 years on television.

The SAFTA-award-winning soapie-turned-telenovela is currently led by actors Mapaseka Koetle and Seputla Sebogodi.

Fans of the TV show took to social media this week to share their views about the ending of the popular show.

Source: Briefly News