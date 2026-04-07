Social media influencer Dineo Moloisane dragged reality TV star Londie London on her YouTube channel

This comes after London apologised for mocking her appearance in a Podcast and Chill episode

Social media users commented on Moloisane's latest video on Monday, 6 April 2026

Dineo Moloisane Shades Londie London's Educational Background in a Video

Source: Twitter

YouTuber and influencer Dineo Moloisane sparked a debate on social media on Monday, 6 April 2026, when she trolled Londie London's educational background.

Moloisane trended on social media this week when she rejected the former Real Housewives of Durban star's apology.

London previously apologised to the influencer and shared the video on her social media accounts.

Social media user @sleendeel shared a video on her X account on Monday, 6 April 2026, of Moloisane mocking London.

"Dineo says that Londie London doesn’t know the feeling of wearing a graduation gown," she captioned the video.

In the video, the influencer says, "I am a loyal girl, I'm a lover, I'm a cook, I'm a two-time graduate, something that you don't know of, honey.

You don't know the feeling of wearing a gown; you've never even ascended the stage. I am sure you don't know what an encyclopedia is."

Social media users comment on Dineo's video

@Xhosa_Q replied:

"That’s why she didn’t accept the apology; she had already recorded this sit-down."

@sleendeel responded:

"Phela, if she accepts the apology, then there won’t be a need for her to uphold this. Also, she’s very smart for putting it on YouTube; she’s monetising the whole situation."

@gwexe_bongani said:

"Education in South Africa is no longer relevant. Just become a politician or join big 5."

@Mmaba2n wrote:

"I knew ngwanyana wa (a girl from) Atteridgeville would address her accordingly. I hate it when women fetch each other, but I am sorry, this was necessary🥰."

@ooowhkay1055 replied:

"Right from the horse's mouth😂😂😂."

@RefilweNgakane wrote:

"Dineo was makatsa, she's no different!. In 2016, she body shamed Noma Khumalo when she was on idols on a public platform and chose not to apologise, no matter how hard the public dragged her. Now, here she is fuming and crying foul; some of us didn't forget."

@sleendeel reacted:

"But being educated will always be a flex; the things you mentioned are a bonus."

@TshepyMo responded:

"Yhoooo, she fetched her fresh. I love Londie, but she fumbled."

@sleendeel wrote:

"I love her too, but I love messy business now. I’m waiting for her to clap back, because I know she will."

@BongiWaAtchar said:

"Sifunde naye eTUT yi graduate bandla," (We studied with her at TUT, now she's a graduate).

Dineo Moloisane Shades Londie London's Educational Background in a Video

Source: Instagram

Londie London shares startling reason she quit acting after awkward scenes

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African reality TV star Londie London recently revealed the real reason why she quit acting.

The former The Real Housewives of Durban star made this revelation on the podcast Read The Room.

Londie London refrained from speaking or mentioning the production house or show, but she did rant about the horrible filming experience.

Source: Briefly News