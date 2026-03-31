South African reality TV star Londie London has recently revealed the real reason why she quit acting

The former The Real Housewives of Durban star made this revelation on the podcast Read The Room

Londie London refrained from speaking or mentioning the production house or show, but she did rant about the horrible filming experience

Londie London revealed that she quit acting due to a horrible experience with a male castmate. Image: Londielondon

Source: Instagram

Singer and reality TV star Londie London made a recent revelation about why she decided to quit her acting career.

On the new podcast, Read The Room under the Podcast and Chill Network, Londie spoke about her horrible acting experience and shooting the hot scenes with a male fellow actor.

Why Londie quit acting

Speaking to co-hosts Shamiso Mosaka and Phil Mphela, Londie said she was dressed in lingerie, which might have made things hot for the male actor. London argued that she is not a trained actress, so she did not know what to expect, as there was nobody to help her prepare for such scenes.

"First of all, I am not a trained actress, and there was no trainer to prepare us for these types of scenes, so nobody told me what to expect," she said. "I was wearing lingerie, and the boy was lying on top of me, breathing heavily, and he was dripping wet from sweating. His manhood was there," she described.

She said the entire experience was horrible for her, that she called it quits!

"I was very confused about what was happening," she said, adding that she was very uncomfortable with that experience, so she put herself first." I swore to myself that I would never take up acting again. I had a horrible experience when filming that hot scene with this man," she said.

Londie never disclosed which production she is referring to, nor did she mention the actor's name; she did, however, admit that he was good-looking.

"He was actually very hot. We would have become more than that, but he was way younger than me. If I am older than a guy, maybe by two or even three years, then he is just a boy to me," she said.

Londie is known for being a musician who also has her own hair products, Londie London Braids. The acting space would have been something different for her.

Why Londie and Shamiao got dragged

In a previous report from Briefly News, Londie London and Shamiso Mosaka flared intense anger among fans after sharing their critique of Tyla's recent outfit. The TV stars-turned-podcasters weighed in on Tyla's look for the NAACP Image Awards, describing it as basic and uninspiring.

This ignited viral backlash from Tyla's supporters, who did not hold back in their criticism of Londie and Shamiso for apparently "hating" on the singer.

"I love Tyla down. I didn't understand the vision; maybe it's above me, but for me, the dress looks more like a slip dress that you wear underneath another dress," said Shamiso.

Source: Briefly News