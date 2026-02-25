On Tuesday, 24 February 2026, the Podcast and Chill Network introduced new shows and presenters during a livestream at Theatre on the Square in Sandton

On Wednesday, 25 February 2026, DJ Speedsta posted a cryptic message after his supposed lover was announced as one of the hosts of a new show on the Podcast and Chill Network

Social media users tried to decode who he was referring to, with some guessing between two female celebrities

Music producer and radio personality DJ Speedsta threw shade after his rumoured girlfriend landed a new gig on the Podcast and Chill Network.

On Tuesday, 24 February 2026, the Podcast and Chill Network finally delivered its highly anticipated cabinet reshuffle. New shows and new presenters were unveiled during a livestream event on YouTube at Theatre on the Square in Sandton.

As South Africans weighed in on the new shows and talents joining the Podcast and Chill Network, DJ Speedsta joined the chat and threw shade.

DJ Speedsta throws shade after rumoured bae lands new gig

On Tuesday evening, entertainment and current affairs blogger News Live SA shared that entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, reality TV star and musician Londie London, and broadcaster Shamiso Mosaka had joined the Podcast and Chill Network.

The trio will present Read the Room, which will premiere on YouTube on Wednesdays at 2000 hours. The post was captioned:

“Phil Mphela, Londi London, and Shamiso Mosaka join MacG's Podcast Network.”

Watch the video below:

On Wednesday, 25 February 2026, DJ Speedsta reacted to the development that his rumoured girlfriend, Shamiso Mosaka, had landed a gig on MacG’s Podcast and Chill Network by throwing subtle shade. The post was captioned:

“Yaaaaaaa! 😅 Tell the other lady to worry about her own marriage. Leave the young working lady alone. 😊People break up all the time! 👀”

See the post below:

SA reacts after DJ Speedsta throws subtle shade

In the comments, several netizens took turns to guess who Speedsta was referring to. While some speculated that he was talking about Ayanda Thabethe, who previously threw shade at Shamiso Mosaka, others guessed he was referring to Londie London.

Here are some of the comments:

@lucstheguy speculated:

“I assume you're talking about Londie London😂😂there is going to be drama there, a lot of twists and turns and competing and Tshego show and this show😂😂they have to make sure they don’t talk about the same things on all these platforms.”

@luyanda25x asked:

“Aybo, who is he talking about? Ayanda Thabethe?”

@SIYA_VS asked:

“What happened? 😭”

@BoitumeloS90582 said:

“You’re such a loser, it’s actually insane because aren’t you like 40? Also, Lungile did herself dirty because it seems only she thought she’d change a loser like you. Shamiso is a perfect fit, the biggest bird yet.”

