Ayanda Thabethe allegedly took a jab at her sister's former partner, DJ Speedsta's rumoured current bae

Ayanda Thabethe flexed a luxury bag worth approximately R170,000, which Lungile Thabethe reacted to with glee

Social media users resurfaced Ayanda Thabethe's husband's controversial dealings, while others defended her for standing up for her sister

Ayanda Thabethe allegedly threw shade at DJ Speedsta’s rumoured new girlfriend. Image: speedstabro, ayandathabethe

Source: Instagram

TV personality Ayanda Thabethe has been accused of being childish after seemingly shading her sister’s baby daddy’s current girlfriend. This follows reports that Ayanda’s sister, Lungile Thabethe and her baby daddy, DJ Speedsta, secretly broke up.

While Lungile Thabethe and DJ Speedsta kept their romance away from the public eye, social media users were able to establish that the couple broke up a year after they welcomed their bundle of joy and renovated their R4 million home. Ayanda Thabethe enjoys a strong bond with her baby sister and is fighting in her corner, according to a social media user.

Ayanda Thabethe seemingly shades DJ Speedsta's rumoured bae

On Monday, 29 September 2025, X (Twitter) user @Compaqllow shared screenshots of Ayanda Thabethe’s alleged Instagram story. Ayanda allegedly shared the Instagram story after media personality Shamiso Mosaka shared a picture of a luxury brand bag that DJ Speedsta reportedly bought for her. The post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Speedsta bought Shamiso an LV bag, and Ayanda Thabethe posted a pic with her same bag. How old is she? This is so childish, bathong.”

DJ Speedsta reportedly bought Shamiso Mosaka a Louis Vuitton Camera Box Bag in Monogram Reverse, which retails for $3,450 (approximately R60,000) on Bragmybag. In response, Ayanda Thabethe shared a picture of her Louis Vuitton Petite Valise bag with some listings showing prices around $9,220.80 to $9,742.44 (approximately R170,000).

In her Instagram story, Shamiso Mosaka gushed with a caption that read:

“I like how you move.”

In her Instagram story, Ayanda Thabethe seemingly shaded Shamiso Mosaka with a caption that read:

“Let’s play a game…😂”

The Instagram story amused Lungile Thabethe, who reacted with a statement that read:

“🤣🤣🤣stop!”

See the screenshots below:

Netizens react after Ayanda Thabethe seemingly shades Shamiso

Social media users filled the comments with mixed reactions. While some resurfaced Ayanda Thabethe’s husband’s controversial business dealings, others defended her for standing up for her sister.

Here are some of the comments:

@1blackteacup said:

“Imagine being married to a drug cartel plug but competing with your sister’s ex’s new girl over handbags. That MBA couldn’t teach dignity. 😒☕️”

@Just4uUju shared:

“Shamiso’s one looks fake, and I’m thinking that’s why Ayanda’s shading. If you know, you know bandla.”

@_soyama_d asked:

“I just see this as an older sister fighting her younger sister's battle. Is it that bad?”

@Teevengg claimed:

“The fact that they are watching her means Lungi is really hurt, shem.”

@Tibusiso19 asked:

“My chat is, how can Speedsta afford a R100k+ purse?”

Ayanda Thabethe was accused of taking a jab at DJ Speedsta's reported girlfriend. Image: speedstabro, ayandathabethe

Source: Instagram

Ayanda Thabethe graduates with a master's degree

Despite hogging headlines for seemingly taking a jab at her sister's former partner, Ayanda Thabethe recently topped trending charts after celebrating a personal milestone.

Briefly News reported that Ayanda Thabethe shared that she had achieved an academic milestone.

Ayanda shared a glimpse into her graduation ceremony at the Henley Business School. The influencer officially graduated with a master's degree and was filled with pride, sharing the experience with her online community.

Source: Briefly News