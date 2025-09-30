DJ Zinhle and her husband Mörda threw a massive birthday party for their daughter Asante

The four-year-old was treated to a lavish celebration any kid could ask for, a celebration fit for the little princess she is

Fans and celebrity friends gathered with adoring messages, gushing over Asante's birthday party while praising her parents on a job well done

DJ Zinhle and Mörda threw a lavish birthday celebration for their daughter, Asante. Images: murdahbongz, asantewithlove

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle and Mörda (Murdah Bongz)'s baby girl, Asante's birthday was celebrated with a massive party, hosted by her doting parents.

Having recently turned four years old, Santy was treated to a magical party on 28 September 2025, complete with a massive cake and loads of pink decorations.

If that wasn't enough, her mama made sure that the party had all the treats to satisfy her baby girl and her guests' sweet tooth, booking Slush & Scoop for some tasty desserts.

Zinhle shared pictures from the Barbie-themed event, which was planned and styled by T’Vine Decor & Style.

She took the moment to thank the planners and other service providers for making her daughter's day extra special:

"A heartfelt thank you to @tvinedecor, @boledisvb.cakery, and @slushnscoop for making @asantewithlove’s birthday magical."

DJ Zinhle and Mörda celebrated their daughter, Asante's fourth birthday in style. Image: murdahbongz

The birthday girl looked adorable in her pink tutu dress and a matching crown, and the kitten heels also came out to play, sana! Her pictures sparked rave reactions online from users who couldn't believe how much she had grown.

See the pictures from Asante's birthday party below:

Mzansi shows love to Asante Mohosana

Zinhle and Mörda's fans and celebrity friends gathered to celebrate Asante's special day. Read some of their comments below:

Rapper Gigi Lamayne said:

"Happy birthday, Princess. You’re such a big girl!"

Actress Khanyi Mbaure wrote:

"So grown, nana!"

Singer Nomcebo Zikode posted:

"Happy birthday to your Princess."

thatonkadimeng71 posted:

"One thing about Asante, you will never catch her slipping when it comes to her heels. So adorable."

hellen__bright added:

"Four years already? Happy birthday, Asante!"

puse_skhao responded:

"Shuuu, they grow up so fast, where did time go? Also, I’m here for all my September girlies. We are the best!"

onlyminz222 was stunned:

"How is she four already? You were literally pregnant with her on the show like a few weeks ago."

Fans gushed over DJ Zinhle and Mörda’s daughter, Asante. Image: asantewithlove

Meanwhile, others commented on Asante and Kairo Forbes' resemblance to their fathers, Mörda and AKA, joking that DJ Zinhle had lost the gene race:

dotee999 trolled DJ Zinhle:

"Beautiful Angel Asante, daddy's carbon copy. When are you going to have your baby, Zinhle, 'cause both your daughters are their fathers'?"

zingybaby joked:

"Hayi, your husband must pay you a lifetime copyright fee. Asante is his copy and paste; there is no trace of you there. Four years of a sweet little princess."

nan2lisa said:

"I think if you had a boy, he would look like you, shame."

