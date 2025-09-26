Ayanda Thabethe shared a glimpse into her graduation ceremony at the Henley Business School

The influencer recently walked the stage to officially collect her MBA and was filled with pride, sharing the experience with her online community

Fans and followers flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages, praising her for investing in her education

Ayanda Thabethe recently walked the stage to collect her qualification after completing her MBA.

The influencer and mother of two shared a glimpse of her graduation ceremony at the Henley Business School in London on 19 September 2025.

On 24 September, Ayanda posted a video of herself strolling through the prestigious university, proudly wearing her cap and gown. She highlighted the significance of the milestone:

"I walked the stage and graduated with my MBA from Henley Business School (University of Reading), and now I proudly join its circle of elite global business leaders. A monumental milestone and one for the books."

In a separate post, Ayanda reflected on her graduation and the warm congratulations she received from her supporters, sharing more pictures from the ceremony.

She was joined by her husband, Peter Matsimbe, whom she recently wed in a stunning ceremony surrounded by loved ones.

Ayanda's post inspired and received cheer from her online community, many of whom took to the comments section to sing her praises.

See the footage from Ayanda's graduation below:

Social media shows love to Ayanda Thabethe

Ayanda's fans and celebrity friends shared warm congratulations, praising her on the incredible achievement. Read their comments below:

South African influencer Blue Mbombo said:

"A beautiful MBA graduate."

Actress Bridget Masinga wrote:

"Congratulations, Ayanda. This is an incredible accomplishment."

Celebrity cook Lorna Maseko posted:

"Not your average, for sure!"

Reality TV star Jennifer Bala showed love to Ayanda Thabethe:

"Ahhh, congratulations! So happy for you; you must be so proud."

kat_berryx was inspired:

"I remember when I started following you years back, you worked as a Brand Manager for L’Oréal and had a degree from the University of Pretoria. I was so inspired by how not only beautiful you were, but smart as well. You have come far, and I am proud of you."

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Thuli Phongolo cheered:

"Yeah! SHE did THAT! So proud of you, mama!"

Reality TV star Tamia Mpisane added:

"Congratulations, mama! You DID THAT!"

Former beauty queen Basetsana Kumalo said:

"Congratulations, darling. Upwards and onwards!!"

Influencer Lungile Thabethe congratulated her sister:

"Soooo proud of you, my sis! You are set apart! The best role model."

sangswp added:

"Watched you on top billing, to seeing you striving and educating your way into an MBA. Congratulations, so proud of you and more to come, beautiful."

