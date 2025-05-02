Multi-talented influencer, Ayanda Thabethe announced a personal and academic milestone

Ayanda Thabethe took to her socials and announced that she had completed her MBA after four years

Her post was flooded with congratulatory messages from her fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry

Ayanda Thabethe earned her MBA after 4 years of studying. Image: ayandathabethe

Source: Instagram

TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe left Mzansi feeling inspired after announcing that she completed her MBA after four years.

Ayanda Thabethe completes MBA after four years

While the influencer is known for sharing content showcasing her soft life, Ayanda took to her Instagram account on Thursday 1 May, and shared an inspiring personal milestone.

She shared content highlighting her academic journey since she shared she was starting her MBA at Henley Business School in June 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Ayanda Thabethe explained why she made her MBA journey public to inspire her followers and to motivate herself.

“While many people believe in announcing only when things are done (and to a large extent, I do too), publicly declaring this goal became part of my motivation to finish — to follow through, not just for me, but for anyone who may have needed the reminder that you can do hard things,” she wrote.

Ayanda Thebethe revealed why she took longer to complete her MBA which normally takes two and a half years to complete. She credited her support system and the team at Henley Business School for her success.

“A typical Henley Executive MBA takes around two and a half years, mine took four so that in between I could welcome two beautiful children into the world, and with every pause, every return, came with its own mountain to climb. But with determination and the best support system both personally and from @henleyafrica, I never lost sight of why I started,” Ayanda Thabethe added.

Ayanda revealed that she passed her MBA thesis with a distinction and thanked God for seeing her through. Thebethe hoped that her academic milestone would inspire others.

“To anyone standing at the beginning of something daunting — this is your sign. Start. And finish. Even if life interrupts you along the way,” she said.

Fans and colleagues congratulate Ayanda Thabethe

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry filled the comments with congratulatory messages. Here are some of the reactions:

nomzamo_m said:

“’To anyone standing at the beginning of something daunting.’ Congratulations Ayanda 👩🏽‍🎓How inspiring! ❤️ 📚”

innosadiki gushed:

"What a huge milestone. Congratulations sis. You are a true inspiration. We celebrate you mommy👏👏👏👏👏.”

zenandemfenyana replied:

“Congratulations my sweetheart 💐💐💐👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 You’ve done incredibly well! ❤️”

henleyafrica responded:

“Your story is a beautiful reminder of why we do what we do. We’re so proud of you and honoured to have been part of your story. Welcome to the Henley MBA alumni family! 🎓🙌”

sine_mkhize said:

“So proud of you! And glad I could be a little part of this beautiful journey as you interviewed marketing business owners. You did it!”

Ayanda Thabethe earned her MBA after 4 years. Image: ayandathabethe

Source: Instagram

Ayanda Thabethe lists her accomplishments

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Ayanda Thabethe took stock of her accomplishments after giving birth to her son in April 2022.

She revealed that she managed to establish a makeup brand, Quickface, and landed an international show with Afrimaax. Ayanda also appeared in a season of Celebrity Game Night (CGN).

Source: Briefly News