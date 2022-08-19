Ayanda Thabethe took the time to look back on everything she has accomplished in the year that her baby boy arrived

Media personality Ayanda Thabethe celebrated all the work she has done, from working with Afrimaax to her new company Quickface

Congratulations poured in from Ayanda Thabethe's supporters, who were impressed by the long list of victories

Ayanda Thabethe is proving that she is one hard-working lady. South African model Ayanda Thabethe is juggling motherhood and her professional life perfectly.

Ayanda Thabethe has multiple reasons to celebrate the year so far as she showed off how her son's birth has given her more blessings. Image: Instagram/ayandathabethe_.

Ayanda Thabethe looked back on everything she has managed to do after giving birth to her son in April 2022. New mum Ayanda Thabethe had a lot to celebrate as she listed countless projects that she has been working on.

Ayanda Thabethe shows gratitude for her son and professional life

Ayanda shared details about what she's been up to this year on Twitter. The socialite says that she's s established her makeup brand Quickface and will be on an international show with Afrimaax. Ayanda will also appear on the brand new season of Celebrity Game Night (CGN). Ayanda is especially proud that she did this after giving birth to her son as she says:

"My son came with the blessings. Let the work always speak volumes"

Fans of the gorgeous Ayanda soon commented with well wishes. Congratulations poured inform peeps who were moved by Ayanda's gratitude.

@morakem100 commented:

"Congratulations!"

@HNdlumbini commented:

"Big ups Queen!"

@LadyNam_BM commented:

"To God be the glory. Well done bub!"

@innocen73923322 commented:

"You are doing well for yourself...more blessings to you."

