Celebrity Game Night star and TV host Ayanda Thabethe shared on social media yesterday that she welcomed a baby boy in March, in an Instagram reel

The model announced in January that she's expecting a baby but didn't announce the gender until her gender reveal party by wearing a blue dress

Mzansi celebrities and fans congratulated the presenter with others saying she will be a great mother because of her kind heart

South African TV personality Ayanda Thabethe announced that she was pregnant in January this year. The model took to Instagram to share a video of her pregnancy shoot where she was wearing a white dress walking on sand dunes.

South African celebrities and her followers on the platform flooded her comment section to congratulate the gorgeous presenter. She followed up the video with a still image of herself in the same location, wearing the same dress but this time around holding her baby bump.

TV host Ayanda Thabethe gave birth to a baby boy in March after only announcing her pregnancy in January. Fans are thrilled too. Image: @ayandathabethe

Her next post after announcing the news included snaps of her gender reveal party, which was planned by celebrity events planner, Precious the Planner. The reveal party was pastel pink and powder blue-themed as the gender was not known yet, however, she was spotted rocking a blue dress at the event, which hinted that she could be expecting a son.

Yesterday the Celebrity Game Night star took to Instagram to reveal that the baby was born on 16 March, 2022, just a day before her birthday. Ayanda shared the great news through an emotional reel that showed the journey of her pregnancy, from the moment she found out she was pregnant to the day she welcomed her baby boy, and captioned the post:

"Finally, my forever has come."

South African celebrities and fans of the award-winning TV host flocked to the comment section to show her some love, with phindilegwala_official saying:

"Congratulations sweetheart"

@jenniferbala said:

"Enjoy your little bundle of blessings with lots of hugs and kisses."

@basetsanakumalo said:

"Awwwwwww congratulations @ayandathabethe_ may he bring you endless days of pure bliss."

@precioustheplanner said:

"Ahhhhh How beautiful, congratulations beautiful mama"

@reathegreat added:

"WELL DONE babe!!! Congratulations and I pray for health and happiness for you and baby! I hope you enjoy mommahood"

@lupaspty added:

"Such a beautiful video what an amazing gift to receive from God. Congratulations Mama"

@linda_mtoba said:

"Crying. Congratulations mama you're gonna make the best mama with your kind heart and generous love"

