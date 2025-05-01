Gogo Maweni has had to make the decision to suspend face-to-face consultations until further notice

The famous sangoma's pregnancy has advanced to the stage where her clients would see her only after her twins were born

She shared the details of when the changes would take effect, as well as how her clients would be able to reach her

Face-to-face consultations will be put on hold due to Gogo Maweni's pregnancy.

Source: Instagram

Gogo Maweni's twin pregnancy has forced her to make a very important decision regarding her business.

Gogo Maweni suspends consultations

Famous traditional healer, Gogo Maweni, recently gave her supporters an update on her business, saying she would need to make some changes.

Taking to her Instagram page, the controversial sangoma, real name Makgotso Makopo, revealed that because of her advanced pregnancy, she would be putting face-to-face consultations on hold from 1 June 2025 until further notice.

Previously, Maweni made her way back to work after Briefly News shared snaps of her praying in a river.

She released a statement that although she would suspend in-person consultations, clients were more than welcome to take advantage of the store and telephonic consultations, which will remain unchanged.

Clients will consult with Gogo Maweni in person only after she has given birth.

Source: Instagram

An excerpt from the statement read:

"Due to our pregnancy, my ndumba will be closed for face-to-face consultations from the 1st of June until further notice. Only the store and telephonic consultations will continue.

She ended the statement by expressing gratitude to her clients and supporters:

"I am truly grateful. Looking forward to seeing y'all again after our twins are born."

Gogo Maweni hosts thanksgiving celebration

Ahead of her delivery, a pregnant Gogo Maweni was filled with gratitude and decided to host a thanksgiving celebration.

Surrounded by her dear friends and family, the sangoma and her husband, Sabelo, wore matching green traditional attire to celebrate their pregnancy and unborn twin daughters:

"Thank you to everyone that came out and celebrated with us this past weekend."

The couple were all smiles after having to face controversy for Mr Mgube's alleged affair.

Briefly News reported on the leaked voice note where Maweni allegedly confronted her hubby about his rumoured side chick and further instructed him to dump her for the sake of their marriage.

Later on, Mr Mgube finally broke his silence to fire back at the trolls throwing dirt on his name after his wife threatened his side chick with witchcraft - yikes!

"Listen, if it is indeed true that we all learn from our mistakes, then why are you still blaming me for a mistake I made three years ago? Maybe if you guys are finished with making fun of me for something that is in the past, you should look at your own lives and the mistakes you have made."

Gogo Maweni has suspended face-to-face consultations due to her pregnancy.

Source: Instagram

The court sets Gogo Maweni's trial date

In more Gogo Maweni updates, Briefly News shared updates on the controversial sangoma's legal drama.

After making her way to court, Maweni finally received her new trial date and made quite a spectacle of herself. Like a scene from a Hollywood movie, the famed sangoma had cameras following her every move, capturing footage for her reality show, Thokoza Gogo.

Not only is she facing assault charges, but Maweni is also under investigation for more heinous crimes, including the alleged murder of several individuals.

