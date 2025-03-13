Gogo Maweni and her husband, Sabelo Mgube, are once again trending for all the wrong reasons on social media

This time, a viral voice note sees Maweni instructing Mgube to dump his side chick and even threatening to use witchcraft

Mzansi people have developed varying opinions about this couple, with people mocking Mgube

Gogo Maweni is once again on everybody's lips. The traditional healer and her husband are going viral over a voice note.

Voice note of Maweni threatening hubby's side chick trends

Social media was abuzz after a viral voice note of Gogo Maweni's husband, Sabelo Mgube, allegedly getting caught cheating. A viral voice note sees Gogo Maweni instructing Mgube to dump his side chick.

In the note, he tells the other woman that he is serious about building a future with Maweni and that she should leave them alone.

The Izangoma Zodumo reality TV star can be heard threatening the woman, saying she would use witchcraft on her.

Sabelo Mgube breaks silence over trending voice note

As someone whose name has been made fun of because of the voice note, Sabelo Mgube asked people to not hold this against him because he has learned from his mistake.

He also said this happened three years ago, and people should let it go.

"Listen, if it is indeed true that we all learn from our mistakes, then why are you still blaming me for a mistake I made three years ago? Maybe if you guys are finished with making fun of me for something that is in the past, you should look at your own lives and the mistakes you have made.

"Maybe you need to pray and come to terms with the fact that you failed to break my marriage up. I am building a future with my wife. You guys need to leave us alone. Thank you."

The last time Mgube addressed their haters was when he was accused of being gay by Gogo Skhotheni.

Watch the X video posted by @izindabazabantu below:

Mzansi cracks jokes regarding Sabelo's video

This is how some social media users reacted to the video:

@nottokollo joked:

"Mr Maweni makes no sense."

@unethicalz observed:

"I don't know, man. I feel like he was threatened to say all of this."

@Ihhashi_Turkei mocked:

"Ncoah, look at him fixing the damage. So cute."

@kmosebetsi replied:

"Is he reading a news bulletin or something? I feel like Maweni wrote the poem for him/"

@KingMisuNhlane questioned:

"I wonder how long it took him to rehearse this poem because we know Gogo wrote it for him, and instructed him to recite it."

@Xesha8 asked:

"Nah, you played with your wife. How will we leave your guy's business when you are the one who involved us in the first place?"

@Inkosana_ joked:

"Write there 'I am building a future with my wife'."

MihlaliNdzube joked:

"We know that you were sent to do this video."

Gogo Maweni's assault case postponed

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gogo Maweni was postponed after her last court appearance on Wednesday, 12 March 2025. The State and her lawyer agreed to reschedule.

The cameras were seemingly rolling as the footage will be used on her reality TV show Thokoza Gogo on Moja Love.

