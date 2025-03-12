Gogo Maweni's assault case failed to kick off on Wednesday, 12 March 2025, with the State and her lawyer agreeing to reschedule

Gogo Maweni attended court with the cameras rolling to capture footage which will feature in her reality TV show Thokoza Gogo on Moja Love

The presiding magistrate reminded Gogo Maweni to adhere to her bail conditions and warned that failure to appear in court in May would get her arrested

Gogo Maweni's trial is expected to kick off on 5 May 2025. Image: dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Trust Gogo Maweni to make a statement! The reality TV star returned to court and made sure the cameras were rolling to capture every moment for the next season of her reality TV show Thokoza Gogo, which airs on Moja Love.

Gogo Maweni was scheduled to go on trial on Wednesday, 12 March 2025, for an assault incident that happened in 2019. However, the controversial celebrity sangoma will live to fight another day after her trial date was postponed.

Gogo Maweni gets new trial date in assault case

Gogo Maweni, born Makgotso Mofokeng, is now expected to stand trial on 5 May 2025 to answer to assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm charges. The new trial dates were confirmed by State prosecutor Advocate Karabo Moagi, who told the court that they’d reached an agreement with Maweni’s legal representative.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"We've agreed on a date for the trial, May 5, 2025," Moagi told the court.

Advocate Moagi disclosed that three witnesses were ready to take the stand and testify against Gogo Maweni.

Gogo Maweni receives stern warning ahead of next court appearance

Presiding over the proceedings on Wednesday, Magistrate Tyrrell reminded Gogo Maweni to adhere to her bail conditions. The magistrate warned the reality TV star that if she failed to arrive in court by 8.30 am on 5 May, her bail would be revoked, and she’d be arrested.

"You are on bail, and your bail is extended until 5 May. You must be present at 8.30 am. Failure to attend will result in your arrest, and your bail will be revoked," he said.

Gogo Maweni was warned not to violate her bail conditions after the court postponed her trial to 5 May 2025. Image: dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Maweni's brother-in-law Lindani Mgube in court for double murder

Gogo Maweni isn't the only one in her family who's in trouble with the law.

Her brother-in-law Lindani Mgube, who was denied bail by the Vereeniging Magistrates Court, was given a second chance to apply for bail.

The court initially denied him bail, citing concerns over key witnesses' safety, but Mgube's new lawyer re-applied for bail, arguing that new evidence supports his release.

Gogo Maweni's brother-in-law was arrested on 31 January by the Gauteng Province Cold Case Investigation Unit. He's accused of shooting two sangomas who were close to Gogo Maweni.

Gogo Maweni accused of murder by Gogo Skotheni

In related news, Briefly News reported that Gogo Maweni was accused of murder by her nemesis, Gogo Skotheni, during a heated war of words.

Skhotheni accused Maweni of having two murder cases and shared alleged case numbers before daring her to take legal action if she was lying.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News