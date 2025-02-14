Gogo Maweni's brother-in-law, Lindani Mgube, who was denied bail by the Vereeniging Magistrates Court was given a second chance to apply for bail

Controversial media personality Gogo Maweni's family is still dealing with the courts. Although the star's assault case was moved to March, her brother-in-law is still fighting for his freedom.

Gogo Maweni’s brother-in-law Lindani Mgube will apply for bail after his bail application was denied. Image: @dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Maweni's brother-in-law to apply for bail again

Why was Mgube arrested?

According to ZiMoja, Lindani Mgube was arrested on 31 January by the Gauteng Province Cold Case Investigation Unit. The 33-year-old is being accused of shooting Faith Mafilika, and sangoma initiate Bandile Kubheka, who were both close to his sister-in-law Gogo Maweni.

Mgube appeared before the Vereeniging Magistrates Court who threw his bail application out the window. State prosecutor Leanie Reiner noted that one of the reasons why Gogo Maweni's brother-in-law's bail was denied was due to fears that he would intimidate two key witnesses in his case for whistleblowing.

It was also reported that Lindani Mgube secured a new lawyer after Rotenda Nthangeni, stepped down. The new lawyer who took over re-applied for bail for his client and noted that there was new evidence to support that Mgube can qualify for bail. The case was moved back to the bail court. He will be back in court on February 25 for arguments on new facts.

Lindani Mgube has been granted a second chance to apply for bail. Image: @dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Maweni shares pregnancy update

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gogo Maweni's mounting legal issues won't stop her from enjoying her pregnancy.

Since being released on bail, Gogo Maweni has been enjoying her freedom and being with her family, including her unborn babies. The controversial sangoma is expecting twins and has shared an update on her pregnancy as she prepares for delivery.

