South Africans were heartbroken and taken aback that a member of the South African Police Service was implicated in a murder-for-insurance case

A North West miner lured her relative from Lesotho and poisoned him twice in 2021, and when he survived she hired a hitman to kill him

She then allegedly paid a police officer R30,000 not to implicate her, and the two were allegedly involved in the death of the officer's colleague

With nine years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

A SAPS officer is on trial for an insurance murder. Images: Tshepiso Mametela and Xavier Lorenzo/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

GAUTENG — A South African Police Service officer, a North West miner and a Malawian illegal immigrant appeared before the North Gauteng High Court in Tshwane on 11 February 2025 for their involvement in the murder of the miner's relative for a R1.2 million insurance payout.

What happened?

According to SowetanLIVE, the court heard how the miner, Mathabo Motsieloa and her relative were involved in the gruesome plotting and murdering of Gift Mokati, her cousin from Lesotho. Motsieloa lured Mokati from Lesotho to South Africa in 2020, promising to help him find a job.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to Motsieloa's aunt, who was imprisoned for her role in the murder, Mosieloa reportedly organised a fraudulent ID for Mokati. Motsieloa tried to poison him twice but was unsuccessful. Unbeknownst to him, Motsieloa reportedly took out a R1.2 million insurance payout

The aunt then reportedly accompanied her to a traditional healer who introduced her to Hope Mahatta, the Malawian national who reportedly broke into the aunt's house and viciously stabbed Mokati to death in March 2021, a year after he was lured from Lesotho. Motsieloa then received the insurance payout. Motsieloa confessed her crime to Motsumi Tabane, her police officer boyfriend who was investigating the case. She then paid him R30,000 to influence the case.

Another murder linked to the case

Tabane then reportedly tried to close the case, but his partner, Lekone Mohajane, refused to close the case. Tabane and Motsieloa allegedly plotted to kill him and he died in an apparent hijacking in 2023. Mahatta, Tabane and Motsieloa are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, fraud and robbery. Mahatta is facing a charge of contravening the Immigration Act.

Similar murders for insurance

A nurse was arrested in June 2024 for allegedly murdering her domestic worker for a R6 million insurance payout

She was then charged with murder in July for allegedly killing her husband in 2020 for an insurance payout

A Limpopo police officer was arrested in October 2024 for allegedly killing six people for insurance payouts worth R10 million

South Africans discussed insurance murders

Netizens commenting on SowetanLIVE's Facebook page shared their views on insurance murders.

South Africans were stunned that a cop was involved in an insurance murder. Image: FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

Zolile Mthunjwa said:

"As a result, I prefer to stay far away from family that know me."

Tichaoana Chaitwa said:

"These life insurance companies need to be investigated."

Monte Carlo Scott said:

"People want quick bucks in a reckless way. Life cover insurance must just get cancelled."

Lukia Masilo said:

"I wonder how many people died because of insurance."

Riddick Jones said:

"It should be a crime to insure someone without their knowledge."

67 murders in Eastern Cape were insurance-related

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Eastern Cape recorded 67 murders that were related to insurance payouts in 2024. Police Minister Senzo Mchunu highlighted the trend as worrying.

He revealed that the murders were orchestrated and committed by family members, relatives and friends for huge insurance payouts. He urged South Africans to be vigilant and guard against family members who may be targeting them for financial gain.

Source: Briefly News