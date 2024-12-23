Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu detailed how insurance murders were on the rise in the Eastern Cape

Mchunu revealed that 67 people have been killed in the province since the beginning of the year

South Africans are horrified at how close family and friends were responsible for most of these murders

South Africans are concerned about the rise in insurance murders in the Eastern Cape after police revealed that 67 people have been killed this year for the money. Image: Papi Morake/ Deagreez

Source: Getty Images

Senzo Mchunu has put the people of Eastern Cape on high alert about the alarming trend of insurance murders in the province.

Speaking at a Safer Festive Season Operations event, the Police Minister warned about an increase in insurance murders.

The minister urged community members to be vigilant as friends and family targeted unsuspecting individuals for financial gain.

67 murders since start of 2024

Mchunu added that there were at least 67 insurance murders reported in the province in 2024.

“Evidence at hand does point out that these 67 people were murdered by either friends, family members or acquaintances who stand to gain monetarily. They stand to cash in on large sums of money from banks and insurance companies,” said Mchunu.

He added that police also identified stations where the highest number of insurance murders were reported.

There were 28 cases in Kwanobuhle and 23 in Kwazakhele. New Brighton, Kwadwesi and Despatch were also flagged by crime intelligence. On 10 November, a Gqberha woman appeared in a New Brighton court after allegedly orchestrating an insurance hit on her son.

The minister added that their investigations revealed that 145 people had already benefitted from these killings and had already received payouts. SAPS have worked hard to bring these people to book, and on 22 October, four people appeared in court facing 17 charges of alleged insurance murders.

South Africans horrified by latest stats

Social media users were surprised by Mchunu’s statement, with many horrified that those close to them could be plotting their deaths.

Pilato Maduna Mboweni stated:

“The easiest way to get rich in our days.”

Enoe Enoe said:

“Pray for SA. It's in big trouble.”

Siyabonga Qezu Kwa Tyhilana added:

“EC is dangerous😳.”

Zikhona Stampo Somlota asked:

“Hayi, what’s got into people?”

@mutheloaluwani2 stated:

“Money is the root of all evil.”

Police officer arrested for insurance murder

The recent spate of insurance murders have been in the spotlight since the arrest of Rachel Shokane.

Briefly News reported on 10 October that the Limpopo-based police officer was arrested for insurance-related murders.

Shokane reportedly committed six murders between 2000 and 2024 with the help of her sister and daughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News