Gauteng police have reopened the investigation into the 2020 murder of David Xulu following new developments linked to the arrest of his wife

Sithembile Happiness Xulu was initially arrested for her domestic worker's murder

Sithembile, a nurse, was detained on June 12 for allegedly orchestrating the murder of Busiswa Nxumalo to benefit from life insurance policies worth R6 million

Gauteng police have reopened an investigation into the 2020 murder of David Xulu, the husband of the nurse who murdered her domestic worker.

Gauteng police have reopened the investigation into the 2020 murder of David Xulu.

Following new developments connected to the arrest of his wife, Sithembile Happiness Xulu, in a separate murder case.

The nurse detained for her domestic worker's murder is now under investigation for her husband's death.

Sithembile, 48, was arrested on June 12 at her Vosloorus residence for allegedly orchestrating the murder of her domestic worker, Busiswa Nxumalo, to benefit from life insurance policies worth R6 million.

The case is still unresolved

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo told News24 that the investigation into David's murder is ongoing, but could not provide further details.

The murder case of David Xulu, initially opened in December 2020 in Alberton, Johannesburg, had remained unsolved until now.

David was killed on 10 December 2020, after separating from Sithembile. CCTV footage from his residence captured the incident.

The couple, who were married for a decade and had no children together, were in the process of divorcing when David was murdered.

Insurance claim case against Sithembile

Busiswa Nxumalo, who worked as Sithembile's domestic worker, was murdered in January 2022. Nxumalo had moved from KwaZulu-Natal to Sithembile's Lenasia South home in August 2021.

Sithembile allegedly fraudulently took out three life insurance policies on Nxumalo, each worth R1 million from Stangen Life, OUTsurance, and King Price, with double payouts for death by unnatural causes, amounting to R6 million.

Sithembile was the sole beneficiary. Reports indicate Sithembile started spreading rumors about Nxumalo's disobedience and falsely reported her missing to the police.

She allegedly hired her gardener, Simon Mogale, 37, to kill Nxumalo, promising him R60,000, of which he received R9,000.

Nxumalo was reportedly taken to Mogale's shack in Lenasia South, where she was murdered, and her body was later dumped in a rubbish dump.

Mogale sold his shack and fled to Limpopo, where he was eventually arrested. Both Sithembile and Mogale are set to apply for bail at the Lenasia Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. They face charges of murder and insurance fraud.

David's family, still reeling from his murder

Mzamo Xulu, David's nephew recalled the day his uncle was murdered and said the family has not been able to get over his murder.

"My uncle sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was in the process of divorcing Sithembile and had moved out of their home in Leondale. He was attacked at the flat he had rented. Gunmen shot him around 7:30 PM on 10 December 2020, as he returned home and was closing the gate.

"They ambushed him from behind and opened fire, resulting in several gunshot wounds, with one bullet lodging in his back."

Mzamo recounted the shock and disbelief he felt upon learning of his uncle's murder.

"He was a devoted Christian who lived an honest life and was not a threat to anyone. After his death, we expected someone to be held accountable, but the case went cold, and we lost hope."

